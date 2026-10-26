Louvre Abu Dhabi sails through the history of spices, trade and cultural exchange

Louvre Abu Dhabi explores 1,000 years of trade across the Indian Ocean and cultural links
Long before modern transport connected countries in a matter of hours, sailors crossed vast stretches of the Indian Ocean, relying on their knowledge of the sea, navigational skills and the stars to find their way.
Their journeys carried more than merchandise. Spices, textiles, ceramics and ideas travelled between communities across Africa, Asia and beyond, creating connections that shaped cultures and societies over centuries.
These stories are at the heart of Spices and Wonders: Sailing the Indian Ocean, a new exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi that opened on October 14. Running until February 14, 2027, it traces around 1,000 years of maritime history, exploring how sea routes connected distant civilisations through trade, exploration and cultural exchange.
Rather than focusing on spices as commodities alone, the exhibition looks at the people, objects and knowledge that travelled with them, revealing how journeys across the ocean opened the door to encounters between different societies.
Crossing the Indian Ocean required considerable knowledge and skill. Sailors had to understand the sea, navigate unfamiliar waters and find their way across vast distances long before modern navigation systems existed.
The exhibition explores the development of navigation and the techniques used by seafarers to travel across open water, including finding direction by observing the stars.
These journeys also carried risks. Not every vessel reached its destination, and shipwrecks became part of maritime history. The treasures and objects associated with these voyages offer a glimpse into the goods carried across the ocean and the dangers faced by those who transported them.
By bringing these stories together, the exhibition explores the ingenuity and determination required to travel between distant shores, when every voyage involved uncertainty as well as the possibility of discovery.
Spices may have been among the goods exchanged along these routes, but they were part of a much wider network of commerce. Textiles, ceramics and other objects also travelled between ports, reflecting the tastes, skills and traditions of the communities that produced them.
The movement of goods also helped ideas and cultural practices spread. As merchants and sailors encountered different societies, they carried knowledge, beliefs and artistic influences from one place to another.
The exhibition brings these connections to life through objects associated with maritime trade, inviting visitors to consider how everyday materials can reveal a much larger history of human contact.
A ceramic vessel, for example, can offer clues about craftsmanship and cultural preferences, while textiles can reflect the techniques and artistic traditions of the communities that made them. Together, such objects help tell the story of a world connected by the sea.
The exhibition was organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Musée National des Arts Asiatiques – Guimet in Paris. The collaboration brings together objects and perspectives that help illustrate the breadth of cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean.
Spanning routes that connected Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South Asia and Southeast Asia, the exhibition places the Indian Ocean at the centre of a history shaped by movement and interaction.
For the UAE, the subject also offers an opportunity to reflect on the region’s place within wider networks of maritime trade. The Arabian Peninsula sits between major trading regions, and its coastal communities have long been connected to the sea.
Rather than presenting these routes simply as paths for transporting goods, the exhibition explores how they helped create relationships between societies and enabled different cultures to encounter one another.
One of the exhibition’s central ideas is that objects can tell stories beyond their original purpose. Materials that might appear familiar today, from spices to textiles and ceramics, once travelled through networks that linked distant communities and supported cultural exchange.
Looking at them through this historical lens reveals the journeys behind their movement: the sailors who transported them, the merchants who traded them and the people who valued and used them.
Spices and Wonders: Sailing the Indian Ocean offers visitors a chance to explore this interconnected history through the objects and stories carried across the sea. It shows how voyages that began as journeys of trade could also become journeys of discovery, bringing people, ideas and traditions into contact across continents.
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi.
When: October 14, 2026, to February 14, 2027.