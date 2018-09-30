IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Learning you’re about to be disillusioned may not seem like good news. But there are certain situations and even certain close relationships where you’ve been doing a great deal of giving but getting little in return. In the past you’ve found excuses for this. Now it’s time to draw a line. And that means, you’ll either reorganise those situations or say ‘no more’ to others, or both. This won’t be easy at the time, but it will be a huge relief.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Clearly, you’ll be tempted to ignore those who insist certain issues need attention, when you’re sure they don’t. The fact is, there is a problem, and once it’s discovered, it will be easy to resolve. But you need to delve into these matters, and swiftly. The longer you wait, the trickier the resolution will be.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Sometimes a difference of opinion will force everybody involved to define their views, detail them to others, then exchange ideas. However, the mood is tense, enough that even this degree of discussion will be somewhat challenging. If so, back off diplomatically, and save those discussions for another day.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

No sign is better at saying a firm ‘no’ to somebody, but without it seeming like a refusal. However, you’re dealing with somebody who tends to ignore what they’re told, then blame others for the resulting problems. That being the case, you’re urged to be very direct, if not just plain blunt.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Every once in a while, you owe it to yourself to take a break, that is to stop and do the absolute minimum. And that is the case for you, right now. Forget worries about pressing tasks or duties. Most can wait. Put yourself first. You’ll return to the fray in better shape.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Many changes are best dealt with swiftly. However, some are causing you such concern you’re trying to figure out a way to deal with them in stages. While this is possible, the extra time and effort involved would complicate matters so much that, quite simply, it wouldn’t be worth it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The ability to have seen the worst of somebody yet believe in their potential is a gift. At the moment, however, you’re urged to be wary of anyone who is especially good at presenting a noble façade, yet who actually is doing very well indeed. Why portray this suffering? They enjoy the drama.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Bizarrely, while efforts to reach an agreement will achieve little, seemingly hopeless battles are likely to lead to an accord. That’s because certain crucial facts and feelings are unlikely to surface until the discussions become frank, if not fiery. Knowing that, make a point of saying exactly what you want, nothing less.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You give it little thought, but have a talent for reviewing even very complex situations swiftly. While you may do nothing at the time, when issues reach a peak, you’ll base decisions on those observations. Mostly, this works. However, a lot has changed since then, as must your plans or future strategy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Long ago you promised yourself that you’d never waste time on useless details or on pointless arguments. Yet at the moment, details of this nature are crucial, and in a number of situations. Much as you dislike dealing with such matters, these will form the foundation of plans for the future.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Because you think things through carefully when making decisions, you rarely need to review plans. However, with so many elements of the situations you’re dealing with shifting, some dramatically, even the simplest of plans won’t last long. Not only is this for the best, it opens all sorts of exciting options to you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Disruptive as certain changes seem at the moment, once the dust has settled, your perspective on these will shift. In fact, the odds are good that you’ll recognise these for the breakthroughs that they are. Knowing that, stand back and learn from where each day takes you and from the experiences they offer.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Obviously, you’re disillusioned if not upset by the thoughtless attitude of one particular individual, especially while you’ve been struggling with certain issues. The fact is, even when they’re close to others, they tend to be uncaring, if not just plain selfish. Acknowledging that isn’t easy. However, it will explain everything.