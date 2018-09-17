IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Some disagreements are exactly that, differences in viewpoint or priorities. However, discussing the issues accented in your birthday chart will open your mind and, ultimately, your life to a new world of options, one so exciting you’ll be eager to discover what and who awaits you. While some ideas or individuals will merely be intriguing, others could take you into new territory, in terms of your thinking, your activities, your work or even your lifestyle.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Ordinarily, the events triggered by the current clash between your ruler Mars and the unpredictable Uranus would be unsettling, at minimum. While there’s little doubt surprises are on their way, how they appear and the form they take could be as thrilling as it is unexpected. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Unsettling as recent changes seemed initially, now that a week has passed, you’re beginning to think they might actually work well. What’s more, because you’ve also been able to investigate the facts, you’re relieved to discover you’ve far more choice about how things can be done than it originally seemed .

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Exciting as the new ideas currently being discussed are, with things moving so swiftly, you’re concerned they’re nothing more than mere intriguing concepts. If these are going to become reality, you’ll need reliable information, and it’s in short supply. Still, begin seeking those solid facts now, and within days they’ll come your way.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Life would be a lot easier if you could simply make decisions about plans for the here and now, and for the future as well. Still, with so much in transition, even seemingly straightforward plans are likely to go through several versions before anything is settled. Knowing that, focus on the big picture. Details can wait.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Inspiring as the ideas, offers or encounters triggered by the recent link between your ruler the Sun and Neptune may have been, taking advantage of them will demand both persistence and flexibility. That means not giving up but, also, being willing to allow your plans to shift and possibly shift again.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

The Virgo New Moon may have been a week ago, but you’re still exploring certain of the breakthrough ideas it triggered. While some were so clear you were able to put them into action right away, others were more complicated and have required considerable thought. Still, you’re close to making a decision.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Last week’s move by your ruler Venus, to join bountiful Jupiter in the portion of your chart that accents what’s of value in your life, from your possessions to finances, to your ideas has resulted in some fascinating discussions. Explore absolutely everything but, for now, avoid making any but the most tentative of commitments.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

For ages you’ve been thinking and, possibly, talking about making changes in elements of your way of living, working or your priorities but done little. Now that the fiery Mars has moved to accent exactly such matters, expect events to give you the necessary push to turn those ideas into action.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

While, of the twelve signs, you least object to even sudden changes, recent events are less welcome. This is mostly because decisions aren’t in your hands. Tempting as it is to battle this state of affairs, take things as they come. Within days you’ll be reorganising arrangements to suit yourself.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Forthright as recent discussions were, you’re not convinced others are ready to commit to the ideas or ventures in question. Actually, they are. It’s just their approach to such matters is far more casual than yours, as a conscientious Capricorn. Ask them point blank where they stand. That should clear up any confusion.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

You’re in a lengthy and, ultimately, exciting period of review and renewal. This began when the planet of ego, courage and action, Mars, first moved into Aquarius in mid-May. It remained for two months, departed for four weeks, and has just returned, triggering a cycle of yet more valuable review and, finally, growth.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Even at your toughest, your mood can be influenced by those who say they’re struggling or who pull on your heart strings. Still, the particular situation you’re dealing with requires that you be firm, if not tough, about certain matters. Waste no time worrying about this. The state of affairs is clear.