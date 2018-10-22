IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

For ages you’ve meant to raise issues that aren’t so much a problem but, rather, the fact they’re unclear is preventing progress, and in several areas of your life, relationships and certain activities. The secret? It’s to talk things over, frankly and point by point. Initially, this may not seem worth the bother. But you’ll soon realise how much these discussions are achieving, in terms of existing plans and those for the future.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Although your ruling planet Mars moved into the most sociable and inquisitive part of your chart in mid-September, it remains there until 16 November, which means you’ve plenty of time to broaden your circle of friends and, perhaps, colleagues. It’s worth the effort. Those you meet will benefit you well into the future.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

True, you can’t anticipate the outcome of the heightened feelings triggered by the Full Moon. However, because the current one is in Taurus, you’re undoubtedly aware of certain issues. While some have been acknowledged but not discussed, several are increasingly on your mind. Judging by the present emotional climate, they’ll soon need your attention.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

When your ruler Mercury moved to accent various practical matters and obligations, on the 10th, you began a cycle that involved tackling a wide range of situations. While you’ve already dealt with many, a few are complicated. And some of them need special attention. Over the coming days, make these your priority.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Don’t be surprised if those around you and, to a certain extent, you are on edge. This is as much about circumstances reaching a turning point, and triggering doubts or feelings of anxiety, as the actual commitment to arrangements or, indeed, to you. Take it slowly. Things will clear up of their own accord.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Having worked long and hard to get already pressing plans organised, you’re in no mood to rethink anything. But events are giving you no choice. Disruptive as this process of review may be, once you actually begin examining arrangements, you’ll realise that an extensive reorganisation isn’t just a good idea, it’s essential.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

By no means are you secretive. Yet you’ve avoided even mentioning certain tricky matters because you knew things were so mixed up that the discussions were unlikely to go anywhere. While that may have been true of late, recent developments have altered the circumstances in question, and so much that they’re worth delving into.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While every sign is influenced by the emotionally intense Full Moon, because the current one accents already unsettling issues, things could be tricky. Ordinarily you’d instinctively know the perfect strategy for sidestepping these. But now you may be better off discussing them, ideally in the simplest possible terms, at least for now.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Change has been in the air for ages. This means rethinking seemingly solid elements of your life. Still, with the foundation on which these are based shifting, things can’t remain as they are anyway. Tempting as it is to battle changes, explore your options. You’ll be surprised how intriguing they are.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

As a Sagittarius and a fire sign, you’ve tended to ignore those who insist you plan ahead when you’re perfectly well able to deal with events as they arise. This is particularly the case now, with twists and turns in circumstances requiring that you rethink even simple arrangements, and often.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Long ago you realised that not everybody makes the effort you do, as a Capricorn, to deal with practicalities and obligations. Still, every once in a while you’re surprised, if not shocked, by how little certain individuals bother with such matters. Discuss this. It may never have occurred to them that they could.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

In early October, Mercury challenged your ruler Uranus, on Wednesday the Sun confronts Uranus and on the 31st, Venus and Uranus clash. Each of these encounters will either force you to discuss unspoken issues or lead to sudden changes. Or both. Better yet, these discussions and changes are all long overdue.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Initially you probably worried that a recent forthright exchange was upsetting. But the situation was critical and you couldn’t afford to leave details to anybody else. If you sense confusion or, indeed, upset, discuss the matter frankly. This is no time to hope others understand. The more forthright discussions are, the better.