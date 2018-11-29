IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Usually, you have no objection to change. In fact, if life becomes too predictable, you’ll shake things up just to add a little excitement. Altering certain habits or, perhaps, changing the way you work or the place you reside in or the centre for your endeavours is quite another matter. And you’re not thrilled with the idea. Still, not only do you have little choice, once you begin considering your options, you’ll realise how exciting, and rewarding, those changes could be.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Ordinarily you’ve no problem standing up to others, whether it’s about stating your views or clarifying issues between you. But with so much in transition, even these are bound to be confused. That’s fine. Urgent as decisions seem, nothing will be settled for weeks. And by then those facts will be clear.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Long ago you learnt that even the most intuitive of individual won’t always sense the importance of certain delicate issues. While, ordinarily, you’d discuss these frankly, these are of such a sensitive nature that you’re anxious about raising them. That’s understandable. Still, you have no choice. Move swiftly but be extremely diplomatic.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Tempting as it is to fill in the gaps in your knowledge with a combination of guesswork and partial facts, you’ve tried this before and run into problems. Not only would it be the same now, because you’ll also be contending with ongoing changes in circumstances, even simple arrangements will shift, and often.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
If ever there was a time to stand back, and allow past misunderstandings come to the surface, it’s now. For ages you’ve avoided these, for fear of the dramas they’d trigger. While that was probably wise then, times are changing and these need to be discussed before lasting plans for the future can be made.
Leo July 22 – August 22t
True, a lengthy review of already tricky situations won’t be fun. But you really have no choice. The irony is, once you’re discussing issues, you’ll realise that there are all sorts of workable ideas and options. All that was needed was good intentions and a desire to find a solution that suits everybody.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
For you, the process of analysis is like breathing. You’ll often do it without thinking. That’s no problem, but if you discuss the resulting views with others, it can be. Begin talking things over with those who’re involved, and your impersonal observations could swiftly be turned into an out and out battle.
Libra September 23 – October 22
True, if you confronted one particularly difficult individual, you’ve the facts necessary to win. But, on the other hand, whatever you gain today will be undermined by their underhand manoeuvres tomorrow and in the days after. Knowing that, think twice about confronting them. The short term results won’t justify the long term dramas.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
No sign has a better sense of when those you’re dealing with or speaking to are being truthful versus those who are, perhaps, concealing certain facts. Still, that doesn’t mean you can discuss this openly, at least now. Wait and watch. You’ll soon have an opportunity to raise these issues.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Usually, facts are facts. But with Mercury retrograde and positioned in Sagittarius, minor errors are bound to pop up and could cause confusion. Rather than seek a quick solution, ask a few questions. Once you’re delving into seemingly simple issues, you’ll realise how important it is you face and resolve them.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Having been born under perhaps the most practical sign of the zodiac, you find situations in which you’re short of facts both worrying and a struggle. However, you’ve already done all the investigation you can, which means you’re off the hook. All you can do is wait, watch and learn from what you observe.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
While you’ve no objection to last minute changes in plans, you aren’t happy about those who make those changes without asking if it’s a problem for you. The issue isn’t their lack of thoughtfulness but, rather, that they rarely plan ahead, so regard frequent and sometimes disruptive changes as an everyday event.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Nobody is better at dealing with even sudden changes. However, what’s taking place has thrown even you into confusion, mostly because what’s arisen is thrilling, yet leaves others out of the picture. That’s fine. After a long period of focusing on the individuals in question, it’s your turn to enjoy life.