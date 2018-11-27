IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
This isn’t just a wonderful birthday chart, between the presence of your ruler Jupiter in Sagittarius and the ideas planet Mercury meeting the Sun, in your sign, both unexpected ideas or offers, and discussions are bound to be thrilling. If there’s any challenge, it’s that much of what arises or is offered will be very different from what you’ve had in mind. Despite that, explore absolutely everything. You’ve nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Aries March 20 – April 19
You’ve no fear of standing your ground against those who’re short of facts or stubborn. You’ve done it in the past and can now. The real problem is that it’s you who’s lacking vital information. Do a little exploration and you’ll soon spot what’s missing or wrong and put things right.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Ordinarily you’d be right to regard sudden developments as reason for concern. Despite those feelings, investigate, and with an open mind. What you learn will both surprise you and, better yet, lead to still more changes. But this time, you’ll not only be ready for them, you’ll recognise their promise.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
There’s a difference between being up to date on what’s going on and actually being sure of your facts. Actually, with your ruler Mercury retrograde, even what seems solid information won’t necessarily be reliable. This means surprises are inevitable. The solution? Double check what you say and, equally, what you’re told by others.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
The recent, dual encounter, between both the Sun and ideas planet Mercury with fortunate Jupiter is bound to trigger intriguing events, ideas and offers, and they’ll last for days. Explore them all, knowing some will make sense immediately, but others will take time. You will, however, learn from them all.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Only days ago, you were wrestling with setbacks that seemed overwhelming. Yet, being a determined Leo, you didn’t let that stop you. And, as a result, you’ve turned what others regarded as impossible situations to your advantage. It’s not over. The more options you explore, the better and more exciting results you’ll get.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
It wasn’t long ago that you felt optimistic about catching up on certain seemingly endless tasks or obligations. Yet these seem to be getting worse by the day. True, you’re somewhat overwhelmed. But, also, you’re being far too painstaking about these matters. They don’t need nearly the amount of effort you’re making.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Long ago, you realised that if there was a difficult point or issue, one particular individual would uncover it, then turn it into a drama. They’re about to do it again. But now that you’ve caught into their game, you’ve the option to withdraw. In fact, this matter isn’t actually yours to deal with.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Bizarrely, while you’ll deal swiftly with unexpected problems, you’re cautious about surprise offers or opportunities, such as those currently coming your way. They’re too simple, so trigger your doubts. Yet, judging by the brilliant link between the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter, what’s arisen really is as good as it seems.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
As much as you enjoy debating the pros and cons of the exciting ideas currently coming your way, you’re better off simply plunging in, and discussing the result after the fact. Things are moving swiftly, so much you’ll want to ensure you’re up to date, which means being in the middle of the action.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Ordinarily, you’re superb at spotting problems, then analysing them and coming up with a solution. However, you’re short of facts and those you have aren’t exactly reliable. With the ideas planet Mercury retrograde and positioned in the most strategic portion of your chart, the less you say or do, the better.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
It’s rare that anybody accuses you of being secretive. Yet now that you’re talking things over, you’re beginning to realise how many issues that involve others you’ve been sidestepping. There’s one reason, and that is, you’re unsure of your own feelings. Discuss this. The more you do, the more you’ll learn.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Differences of opinion are one thing. However, the clashes you’re facing with certain individuals go deeper, and are about their own insecurities. Tempting as it is to raise and discuss these, in the hope of helping them, it would be unwise. When they’re ready, they’ll ask. Until then, say nothing.