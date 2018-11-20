IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Sometimes disagreements are no more than that. However, those accented by the clash between the often hasty Mars and philosophical Jupiter in your birthday chart accents both discussing these matters and, as important, encouraging everybody to get involved in considering new and even seemingly unrealistic options. While, initially, this may seem a waste of time, what you and others learn in the process will add to your thinking and life, and, better yet, deepen your relationship.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Not only do you admit to having a stubborn streak, you take some pride in it. That’s because when you’re challenged by delays or frustrating obstacles, that stubbornness helps sustain your focus. However, with circumstances changing so, too, must your thinking. More, possibly, than you’ve anticipated or regard as wise.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Usually, planning ahead is sensible and enables you to streamline even tricky tasks. But with the actual situations in question changing frequently, if not every day, you’re urged to ensure whatever you organise is flexible enough you can rethink arrangements easily and, equally, just as often as you need to.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Although every sign is influenced by your ruler Mercury’s retrograde cycle, the fact it’s now accenting close alliances, personal and out in the world, could actually benefit you. How? If you’re alert, you’ll catch errors, both past and present, as they appear. Better yet, you’ll put them right, and without any drama.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
It’s the rare Cancerian who’ll argue with others for the fun of it. Yet one particular individual has been so unreasonable, you’ve found yourself being difficult with no toher intention than spite. Actually, that’s fair. And, what’s more, you’ll soon realise playing it tough is giving you the upper hand.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Few things are more rewarding than giving somebody who needs it help that isn’t just welcome, but changes the life of the individual in question. Judging by the past months’ planetary activity, that’s exactly what you’ve done. Now it’s over. You’ll be relieved but also feel a slight sense of loss.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Planning ahead is always a virtue. But as you’ll discover over the coming weeks, with your ruler Mercury retrograde and triggering both the discovery of past errors and leading new ones, things won’t be quite so straightforward. Disruptive as rethinking those plans may be, often those changes will lead to welcome improvements.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Obviously, you’re be relieved that certain once worrying issues seem to have been settled, and without upset. While it’s true, things are quiet now, by no means should you regard these as something you can put behind you. Ideally, in fact, you’ll tackle the matters in question now, while you can without unnecessary drama.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
You don’t think of yourself as stubborn. But when you’re determined to make a point or shift the unrealistic attitude of somebody, you simply won’t give up. However, if you haven’t been making much progress, you’re urged to analyse your current approach and strategy, and consider how it could be improved.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
While you long ago learnt discussing changes with those whose minds are rigid achieves little, you can take advantage of current unsettling developments. Some of what’s arisen will force the individuals in question to rethink arrangements, whether they want to or not. And you can be there, to influence their decisions.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Usually, when facts are needed, you know what to do or who to ask. But recent events have taken you into new and unfamiliar territory. This is an adventure, both in terms of what you learn and who you encounter. But, most of all, it’s about discovering a whole new way of learning about life.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Because you find those in the world around you fascinating, you enjoy listening to what they have to say, even if you’ve little interest in the long term or, perhaps, radically, disagree. However, certain situations and even certain individuals seem designed to irritate you. It’s that true. You’ll learn the most from these.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
For ages you’ve understood the distinction between situations where it’s essential that facts are correct, and in detail, versus those in which you can be more easygoing. With so much in transition, however, you can take a casual approach, even those that would ordinarily require a great deal of time and detailed attention.