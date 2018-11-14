The balance between sticking with what you know, everything from your own habits to cherished relationships to your goals versus potential changes is always a tricky one. But that’s especially the case now, because with things changing swiftly, certain once-promising ideas, alliances or offers may soon be unavailable. Yet, still, you’re hesitant. Plunge in. You needn’t stick with these. But, on the other hand, you’ll be thankful you made your move while you still could.