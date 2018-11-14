IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
The balance between sticking with what you know, everything from your own habits to cherished relationships to your goals versus potential changes is always a tricky one. But that’s especially the case now, because with things changing swiftly, certain once-promising ideas, alliances or offers may soon be unavailable. Yet, still, you’re hesitant. Plunge in. You needn’t stick with these. But, on the other hand, you’ll be thankful you made your move while you still could.
Aries March 20 – April 19
The last thing you’re in the mood for is a lengthy and tedious discussion regarding the rights and wrongs of certain longstanding arrangements. Still, you’ve no choice. Once you’re actually talking things over, you’ll realise that it’s you who’s out of date. The more questions you ask, the more you’ll learn.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Loyalty isn’t just important to you, it is core to certain longstanding relationships and arrangements. Yet recently, others have suggested changes you regard as questionable. Discuss this. Once you learn more, you’ll realise this has far more to do with practicalities than others being trustworthy or loyal in any way.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
When you refused somebody’s invitation to an event that you regard as just plain dull, you said you had another commitment. Unfortunately, the individual in question has discovered that fact. Forget about making excuses. Explain, frankly but tactfully, you wouldn’t have enjoyed that particular event but were trying to be diplomatic.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
As an intuitive Cancerian, you’ve a knack for knowing when good luck is in the air and, even more, when it’s worth discussing such matters with others. However, you’re aware certain individuals laugh at even the suggestion of such feelings. Let them. Deep down they’re fascinated, as their attitude will soon reveal.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Obviously, life would be a lot easier if plans that have remained unsettled for ages could be decided once and for all. Yet with the current changeable planetary setup, what works one day is unlikely to last until the next. Knowing that, forget about struggling and take things as they come.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Somebody seems determined to prove that they’re right and you’re wrong, and about a matter of such little significance, you’re puzzled why they’re bothering. Waste no time trying to figure this out. Speak gently with the individual in question, saying there’s little difference in your views. Then back off, leaving it at that.
Libra September 23 – October 22
It’s happened before and will again, but that doesn’t mean it’s fair. Someone is trying to blame you for their mistakes or unkind remarks. In the past you’ve ignored this, fearing it would embarrass everybody. The individual in question is hoping this strategy will work again. Surprise them, and speak up.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Unsettling as the sudden changes indicated by the current planetary setup may be, your instincts are correctly telling you these are the breakthroughs you’ve been hoping for, if in a different form. Still, explore them slowly. You’ll need time to confirm that things really are as good as they seem.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Usually, minor disagreements are no more than that. Now, however, they could lead to delays in turning promising plans into very real projects. Much as you dislike the idea of compromise, in this particular case, it’s not only wise, it will result in timely insights. Those, in turn, will lead to valuable discussions.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
The fact is, no matter how carefully you thought through plans when making them, you couldn’t possibly have anticipated the suddenness and extent of the current cycle of change. That being the case, waste no time explaining this to others. Instead plunge in, ideally together, and get involved with those changes.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
For ages you’ve been defending certain increasingly outmoded arrangements, not so much because you want them to last but because they mean a lot to others. However, times are changing and it may well be that the perspective of the individuals in question needs to as well. Back off, and see what happens.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
This hardly seems the ideal moment to reorganise your life. With so much in transition and that, in turn, causing disarray, you’d rather wait and watch. However, some of these changes have created an opening or opportunity for you to pursue something that means a great deal. Still, you must move swiftly.