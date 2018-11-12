IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
The last thing you’re in the mood to do is rethink how you use your time, whether others take your ideas seriously or financial matters. While, clearly, these are important, with so much in transition, you’ve more practical things on your mind. Actually, reviewing these will broaden your perspective which will, in turn, gives you the best possible starting point for exploring your options and, ultimately, making decisions that you’ll benefit from now but can live with in the future.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Long ago you figured out the best way to deal with tricky situations and difficult individuals is swiftly. Yet now you’re being told this is unwise, mostly because you’re missing vital details. In fact, once you delve into the actual situation in question, you’ll be shocked to realise how much you’re missing.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Because you’re a thorough earth sign, you generally double check the facts and think through details before you commit to plans. However, recently, you’ve missed several. Note these, especially because the odds are good you’re so accustomed to doing things this way, you’ve assumed changes weren’t possible. Now you know that they are.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
When you first sidestepped certain details, they seemed to be of little importance and, even more, could cause confusion. Since then, however, difficulties involving exactly these matters have arisen. Address this now, and make it clear your intention wasn’t to hide anything but, rather, to avoid minor but pointlessly complicated issues.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
For ages you’ve felt guilty because, long ago, somebody was especially helpful. The problem was, at the time, you didn’t realise they were behind it all. Still, it’s worth going back and saying a proper ‘thank you’. At minimum, you’ll feel better. But the odds are good they’ll be delighted as well.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Being a fire sign, you’d rather be accomplishing something than waiting around for a decision to be made. Yet as has become increasingly clear, certain matters can’t be dealt with until everybody concerned agrees, and that could take a while. Knowing that, tackle other less pressing but still worthwhile plans or projects.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
As much as you encourage certain timid individuals to make suggestions and, even more important, say what they’d like to do and achieve, there’s worryingly little response. Be patient. Currently, the individuals in question feel under pressure. They need time. Knowing that, back off. That will make a huge difference.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Your ruling planet Venus has been retrograde, or in reverse motion, since early October. While this cycle ends on Friday, between now and then you’ll face numerous questions and a few issues, some as unexpected as they are pivotal. Don’t wait to see what happens. The sooner you tackle these, the better.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
True, life would be a lot easier if you could simply refuse certain questionable ideas or offers. Yet your intuition is telling you these are worth at least delving into. Worried? The trick is to realise that others are unlikely to misinterpret your interest as any more than that. You’re exploring, nothing more.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
The time has come to declutter your life. You’re not only hanging on to certain possessions, either for sentimental reasons or because you’re sure you’ll someday use them, you’re also sticking with plans that are going nowhere. You’re in a cycle of growth. The less clutter you have from the past, the better.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
There are two ways to handle the current thrilling but unsettling cycle. You can focus relentlessly on imposing order on changes, and not relax until you know what’s what. Or you can take a far more easygoing attitude, and not only take chances on unexpected developments, you can also adopt an uncharacteristically creative approach.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Be wary of what seem innocent discussions that begin with comparing notes about recent events, especially unsettling changes. While you’re intrigued by these, and are both navigating ways around them and, equally, wondering if they’re worth exploring, others are unrelentingly negative. Worse, they’ll challenge your more inquisitive perspective, point by point.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Yet again, you’re conversing with somebody who’s complaining about the ideas, attitude or habits of one particular individual and, worse, expects you to agree. There’s only one way out of this, and it’s to change the subject, gently but firmly. It won’t be easy but you’ll be glad you did.