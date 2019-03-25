Image Credit:

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being an active and enthusiastic fire sign, discovery is an essential part of your life. This can involve new experiences, travel or study or, of course, adding somebody new and, perhaps, important to your world. However, you won’t always recognise these for what they are, at least initially. So, give a little time to everything, and everybody, you encounter. While you’ll lose interest is some swiftly, many will last longer, and a few will become an important part of your life.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Not only are you grappling with the confusion triggered by the retrograde Mercury, it’s positioned on the most strategic portion of your chart, which means you’re either short of facts or must be cautious in your actions. Judging by next week’s changes, there’s no rush. In fact, the less you do, the better.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Having made changes in elements of your life just to keep others happy, and ended up being unhappy yourself, you’ve learnt how unwise it is to compromise about such matters. Challenging as that decision was, in certain situations you must not only give in, ultimately, you’ll be glad you did.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

On several occasions over the past few months, you’ve made plans in haste, only to find you were unaware of or misunderstood important facts. While annoying at the time, you’re now grateful for what you’ve learnt. Still, you’ll be relieved to know, that cycle of complications is coming to an end.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Obviously, life’s easier if plans unfold as you intend. But between powerful planetary activity during the first half of March and Mercury being retrograde from the 5th, each day has brought unexpected events. While Mercury is resuming forward motion, so there’ll be greater clarity, the circumstances you’re dealing with will remain unsettling.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages you’ve been tiptoeing around dilemmas or difficulties you knew would require serious thought and, quite possibly, time. However, the actual circumstances in question have reached the point at which those tedious realities can no longer be avoided. That being the case, the faster you take action, the better.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Yet again, you’re offering to lend a hand to somebody who’s making a genuine effort to succeed but keeps getting it wrong. While, mostly, you’re able to point out issues and ways to deal with them, at the moment things are more complex. Knowing that, do only what you can, no more.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For most Libras, life is about balancing your interests versus those of others, often with what those around you want taking priority. Bizarrely, now that Mercury’s retrograde cycle is concluding, and misunderstandings being discussed and, equally, pivotal facts coming to light, others are acknowledging that it’s time you and your interests came first.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Since mid-February, the passionate but also impatient planet Mars has accented close alliances, personal and those in your working life. While it has triggered several timely discussions, one particular issue hasn’t even been mentioned. Raise it now, before Mars moves on, in a few days’ time, and the focus shifts to other matters.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

By no means are you rigid in your attitude or the plans you make. On the other hand, when organising things, you aim to get things right from the outset, simply because you needn’t waste time rethinking plans. Now, however, with so much changing so often, you’ve no choice but to be flexible.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Few things are more frustrating than making plans knowing full well that, within weeks, you’ll need to rethink them. However, while there’s no avoiding the influence of powerful aspects involving your ruler Saturn in mid-April, you can’t anticipate what they’ll bring. You can, however, ensure plans are flexible enough to accommodate those changes.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Ordinarily, you’ve no problem waiting while others make decisions. You’ve plenty to do, and often what comes to light will be interesting for you and, on occasion, helpful for those wrestling with future plans. This isn’t just likely to be the case now, they’ll be delighted to hear what you’ve learnt.

Pisces February 18 – March 19