IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
There have been several times in the past when you disentangled yourself from a plan or commitment or edged your way into new alliances, personal or otherwise, based on half-truths or hope more than fact. While this wasn’t exactly dishonest, it wasn’t truthful either. Examine this now, because in several matters you will need to be frank and so truthful nobody could question or challenge your words. Begin practicing this now. You’ll be amazed what you learn.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Obviously you’d rather deal with the tricky issues currently facing you once, sort out any issues that arise at the time, then move on. But with the actual foundation for these plans shifting, you’ve no choice but to revisit these matters, an often. You’ll soon realise it’s by far the best option.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’, and you’ve already tried several. And you’ve had absolutely no success. The problem isn’t what you’re saying but the fact that one particular individual is determined to do as they please. The solution? Tell them what you expect, no discussion.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
One particular individual hasn’t just been economical with the truth, they’ve lied to you. And about a matter of considerable importance. There’s a lesson for you in this, which is mostly to think carefully about who you trust. But, also, the individual in question may not have realised how vital those facts were.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
Only recently you heard certain individuals express strong feelings about matters of little interest to you. Noting the intensity of their feelings, you’ve asked if they want to take over the process of organising these matters. They said they would, but have done nothing. Quietly, but firmly, take hold of the reins.
Leo July 23 – August 22
As a fire sign, those who insist on detailed planning bore you. Yet even you need to organise your day, week and month. The problem is that others are holding back. Or so it seems. Actually, they’re as uncertain about their timing as you are about yours. The solution? Work things out together.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Living with deception isn’t easy for any Virgo. Yet with so much going on, it’s clear this is no time to address issues regarding such matters. For now, try not to think about it. You might even pretend your suspicions are mistaken. Who knows, once you learn more, you could discover that’s the case.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Being ruled by the gracious Venus, you’re capable of confronting somebody without them being aware of it. This will be especially useful now, because one particular individual is such a control freak, they’d never yield to demands, even those as gracious as yours. The more subtle your approach, the better.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
There are two ways to interpret the Sun’s encounter with your ruler Pluto. One is events force you to make unwelcome changes. The others is, you finally make changes, but they don’t go as planned. Bear that in mind, in both cases, what’s least expected could turn out best in the long run.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
Obviously, you’ve no desire to get involved in an arrangement that would prevent you exploring new ideas or broadening your horizons. Yet certain situations are forcing you to focus just when you’re eager to fly. Unappealing as these seem, what you learn will equip you to explore, but with greater wisdom and understanding.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
When you first decided to get involved in exciting, but complex, plans you realised not everybody would be interested. It’s for this reason you didn’t even mention them to certain individuals. Now that these are getting bigger and better, it’s time to tell others. It’s vital you update them. Just keep it simple.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Understandably, you’re perplexed by the range of ideas and offers coming your way. However, you’re not alone in hearing about intriguing choices. It’s just you understand what others are considering better than your own options. Relax. Yours will be clear, but not until well into the month of February.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
It’s been ages since you’ve had time to quietly reflect on your life, and especially on what works and what doesn’t. This process won’t just be illuminating, it will force you to acknowledge certain once-promising plans aren’t nearly as worthwhile as you thought. Walk away now, while you can without a major drama.