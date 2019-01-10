There have been several times in the past when you disentangled yourself from a plan or commitment or edged your way into new alliances, personal or otherwise, based on half-truths or hope more than fact. While this wasn’t exactly dishonest, it wasn’t truthful either. Examine this now, because in several matters you will need to be frank and so truthful nobody could question or challenge your words. Begin practicing this now. You’ll be amazed what you learn.