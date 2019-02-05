IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
As an Aquarian, although you rarely think about it, you’re by nature sociable. If you’re not actually introducing others, you’re making it possible for them to connect without realising you’ve been organising things in the background. But now somebody’s trying to do it for you, and you’re being stubbornly uncooperative. Let go. Your instincts say what’s happening is about broadening your horizons, and it’s true. Waste no time battling these new experiences. Plunge in. You’ll be so glad you did.
Aries March 20 – April 19
In recent discussions, you left out certain facts, mostly because they weren’t really important. Or at least that’s the way it was at the time. Since then developments as sudden as they were unexpected have completely altered the circumstances in question, and what needs to be discussed. Now, these matters have become a priority.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
It’s said there’s little point in arguing with somebody who has decided they’ve no options. That’s been the case with you. However, judging by the sudden and rather thrilling events currently rearranging everything, it’s worth giving those seemingly impossible situations another try. You’ll be amazed how far you get, and without struggling.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective, on current arrangements and future plans. However, the recent one also has encouraged you to venture into new territory, both in terms of certain existing activities but also intriguing ventures. These are exactly what you need to make life a little bit more interesting.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
Understandably, you’ve no desire to revisit recent clashes involving family or close colleagues. Yet the issues in question remain unresolved. Raise these, but in the form of a request for suggestions or even advice. Then quietly wait and watch. You’ll be surprised how creative others can be, at least when they’re asked.
Leo July 23 – August 22
Few things annoy you more than situations in which you’ve had to make a joint decision, which recently meant lengthy discussions with others, only to find certain individuals want to take a different approach. While, understandably, you’re tempted to ignore them, ask what they have in mind. It may be a good idea.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
There’s a difference between decisions of the variety currently being made, and lasting plans. Keep that in mind and instead of waging a futile battle against plans you regard as unwise, if not impractical, you’ll bide your time. Soon unexpected events will give you an opportunity to make the necessary changes.
Libra September 23 – October 22
You’re concerned that certain individuals might question if not oppose the decisions you’re making. They might. Still, the actual outcome of your arrangements will have absolutely no influence on them. Consequently, at this juncture, their views should have no bearing on the options you’re considering, still less, what you decide.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
When you first sidestepped questions regarding tricky issues, it was because you regarded them as yours, and yours alone, to deal with. While that may have been true at the time, the actual circumstances have changed, as has the role of others. That being the case, discuss this frankly, the sooner the better.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
Recently you’ve faced a series of bizarre situations in which somebody attempted to undermine you. This seemed so peculiar, you ignored it. Now that things are worse, you can’t. Discuss this with the individual in question, asking if they realise the problems they’re causing and if so, what their intentions are.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
Usually, when you organise things, it’ll be from beginning to end. But sudden changes are forcing you to take things in stages, often with considerable time in between. This is giving you a chance to reflect on, and refine, your plans and ultimate vision, and in a way that’s rarely possible.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
For ages you’ve sensed a serious review would be timely, one of both your current activities and seemingly solid future plans. Now that you’re in a position to examine recent events, it’s becoming increasingly clear what needs a rethink and, even more, what should go. While disruptive, these changes will be a relief.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Yet again, you’re on the verge of tackling the problems of somebody who’s an expert at complaining and even better at getting somebody else to shoulder issues that are theirs to deal with. True, disentangling yourself at this point won’t be easy. Still, it’s better than allowing others’ dramas to devour your time.