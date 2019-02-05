As an Aquarian, although you rarely think about it, you’re by nature sociable. If you’re not actually introducing others, you’re making it possible for them to connect without realising you’ve been organising things in the background. But now somebody’s trying to do it for you, and you’re being stubbornly uncooperative. Let go. Your instincts say what’s happening is about broadening your horizons, and it’s true. Waste no time battling these new experiences. Plunge in. You’ll be so glad you did.