It’s not that you’re deceptive but you sometimes avoid mentioning issues you know will cause concern or trigger pointless battles. Once that was wise, but with things moving so swiftly, it’s vital you examine both your views and position, and then discuss matters frankly with others. While you may be anxious about their reaction, they’re aware issues need attention and will be relieved you took action. As a result, they’ll be receptive, enough you can make amazing progress then and there.