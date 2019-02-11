IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
It’s not that you’re deceptive but you sometimes avoid mentioning issues you know will cause concern or trigger pointless battles. Once that was wise, but with things moving so swiftly, it’s vital you examine both your views and position, and then discuss matters frankly with others. While you may be anxious about their reaction, they’re aware issues need attention and will be relieved you took action. As a result, they’ll be receptive, enough you can make amazing progress then and there.
Aries March 20 – April 19
After weeks of focusing on turning plans into action, and into something lasting, you’ve hit a wall. The problem is that the foundation on which your plans are based has changed but your strategy hasn’t. Stop, noting how far you’ve come. Then consider about what’s next. You might need to rethink those goals.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Tempting as it is to focus on new and exciting plans, you’ve some decluttering to do first. There are several arrangements that you’ve been hoping would work out. While it’s now clear they won’t, you haven’t said a proper farewell, to the plan or the people involved. Do it now, before anything new pops up.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Rewarding as what you learnt and who you met during the past several weeks may have been, certain matters still need attention. And the discussion you’ve so enjoyed won’t do the trick. In fact, the decisions you’ve been hoping you could sidestep are increasingly pressing. The sooner you tackle them, the better.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
True, the New Moon took place nearly a week ago. But because it ushered in useful insights about certain worrying financial or business matters, you’ve had a lot to think about since then. If you haven’t already talked things over with others, begin now. They’ll be interested, if not excited, by your insights.
Leo July 23 – August 22
All too often you’ve taken over a task, not because you wanted to but because you knew certain individuals would take ages getting things done, and you were feeling impatient. It’s the same now except, if you catch yourself, you can undertake activities elsewhere, while others do what they were meant to.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Patience isn’t always your strength but you’ve managed to survive the past several exciting yet unsettled weeks with making hasty plans, just so you’d have organised something. The less you did then, the fewer details you’ll have to rethink, if not undo entirely, now that things are finally falling into place.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Last week, your ruler Venus moved to accent the structure of your life, beginning a period of review, discussion and ultimately, exploration. For now, however, you’re in the process of examining what works and, importantly, what doesn’t. Only once you’ve done this will you be ready to talk things over, and consider what’s next.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
With both the Sun and Mercury in the part of your chart that accents what, and who, you adore, clearly it’s time you took a break. True, most of those plans, projects or issues about which you’ve been obsessing aren’t yet settled. But some will take ages, and life must go on.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
You’ve mixed feelings about planning ahead, especially when you’re dealing with those who’re obsessed with getting things organised in detail. While, ordinarily, you’d be wise to battle their fine-tuning, you needn’t bother to discuss their ideas or suggest alternatives. Within days, sudden events will throw even the simplest of plans into disarray.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
A few weeks ago, unwelcome events triggered changes, which you battled then, and still are. However, it’s worth pausing to consider whether, in fact, the actual issue is your ego, and having things your way. Giving in may seem a compromise, but actually these changes aren’t just wise, they’re much needed.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
If you’re preoccupied, it’s no surprise. You’re probably still reflecting on the fresh perspective on several matters triggered by the last week’s Aquarius New Moon. While some of what arose was clear cut and you’ve already taken action, other matters have, and will, require considerable thought and will, not surprisingly, yield powerful insights.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
For ages you’ve felt unable to speak your mind, possibly because you’ve been short of facts or were cornered by the need to be tactful. Whatever the case, now that the ideas planet Mercury is in Pisces, you’ll have greater clarity, confidence and, as a result, will deal with several tricky matters swiftly.