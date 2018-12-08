IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY
Because you think and act swiftly when you make a plan or commit to a decision you trust your instincts are much as hard facts. Yet you’ll sometimes neglect to consider your own changing priorities. These aren’t just important, you’ve lots of choices to make.
Aries
March 20-April 19
While you can plan ahead for many events, because every New Moon is all about a fresh perspective you can’t really anticipate what you’ll be feeling or why. However with the current one accenting new ideas, places and studies what you discover won’t just be interesting it could enrich your life.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
This hardly seems the ideal time to rethink certain longstanding arrangements. But others are eager to explore these and are talking seriously about plans. Encourage this and listen to what they have to say. What you learn will either justify your doubts or could convince you their ideas are worthwhile.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
As you may be aware over the past month or so not only has your ruler Mercury been retrograde it’s moved through several signs of the zodiac. Unsettling as this period has been you’ve experienced a lot and as a result learnt a lot. Enough in fact you might want to rethink certain plans.
Cancer
June 21-July 21
Technically the ideas planet Mercury ended its cycle of reverse or retrograde moment on the 6th. But as you’ve noticed there are still plenty of errors surfacing and a range of misunderstandings to deal with. That’s because the influence of Mercury’s retrograde cycle can take time to wear off.
Leo
July 22-August 22
Having discussed your views and made your plans clear this hardly seems the ideal time to announce that you have something else in mind. However judging by the influence of the current New Moon events have given you little choice. The more you think about this the stronger your feelings are changes are wise.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Tempting as it is to invest a lot of time, effort and in some cases heart in organising plans you’d soon regret it. Not that your plans would be unwise, but rather with circumstances changing dramatically and soon you’d only need to rethink them. For now do the minimum. Keep things simple.
Libra
September 23-October 22
In recent discussions you held back on certain facts. It wasn’t because you were hiding anything as much as you knew they could be upsetting so thought it best to sidestep them at least for now. However with things moving so swiftly these and other details are bound to come to the surface.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It’s been an exciting but tricky past few days climaxing with one or two real surprises. Challenging as each twist and turn has been, now that you’re looking back on everything you’re realising how alive this made you feel. So much that in truth you wouldn’t mind doing it again.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 20
One of the most difficult things for you as a Sagittarius and somebody who has a strong sense of irony is to understand how seriously others take even minor twists and turns in life. You know who these individuals are. Tempting as it is to try to get them laughing it won’t work.
Capricorn
December 21-January 19
When somebody is at a disadvantage there are those who’ll subtly undermine them often intentionally. However often you’ll work discreetly to give the individual in question a boost. Because you enjoy being helpful this is a pleasure. But equally you feel it’s your duty to give a hand where possible.
Aquarius
January 20-February 17
Long ago you learnt there’s no point in arguing with somebody who’s so convinced they’ve right on their side they dismiss other views or ideas. Yet still recent events tempt you to challenge their convictions. Do so if you feel you must, bearing in mind your thinking has changed, but theirs never will.
Pisces
February 18-March 19
This hardly seems the ideal time to rethink certain longstanding arrangements or pivotal plans for the future. But with both circumstances and your own priorities shifting often radically the longer you wait the more difficult this will be. Your real concern is upsetting others. Forget it. You’re your number-one priority.