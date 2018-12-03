IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Don’t make the mistake of assuming that just because you’ve discussed your hopes with certain individuals and your plans with others, they remember what was said or, perhaps, the promises they made. Revisit these conversations but, also, talk things over with those who, previously, you’d assumed wouldn’t be interested. Times have changed and so have they. The more you discuss, the more exciting ideas and offers will come your way.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Once you understand the nature of the cycle that began on 15 November, when your ruler Mars moved into the most sensitive and strategic portion of your chart, you’ll also realise why certain things just aren’t happening. This isn’t about action, it’s about reviewing, untangling and letting go of elements from the past.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Initially, watching arrangements you struggled to organise come undone won’t have been fun. But as the actual circumstances in question are shifting, you’re beginning to realise that what initially seemed setbacks were doing you a favour. Now that your perspective has shifted, you may want to rethink other elements of these arrangements, too.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
On 17 November, your ruler Mercury began one of its regular cycles of retrograde moment. True, it triggered considerable confusion. However, in many cases what you learnt or who you’ve met while untangling those issues will have more than justified the effort. Enough, in fact, you’ll feel thankful for that confusion.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
You’re undoubtedly busy thinking about how to make the best of the promising ideas and offers triggered by last week’s stunning links between the Sun and Mercury with fortunate Jupiter. Still, ensure you’re also tuned into what’s unfolding over the coming days. Alone they’re important. Connected with recent events, they could be spectacular.
Leo July 22 – August 22
Don’t be surprised if others aren’t nearly as enthusiastic about recent exciting developments as you are. It’s been a tricky time for everybody in some way. It’s just that, as a Leo and a fire sign, you’re more resilient than others. That means while they’re worrying, you’ll already have found several worthwhile alternatives.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Telling a Virgo to stop analysing things may seem a ridiculous concept. Yet you’re well aware that you’ve been dwelling on certain impossible issues, to the extent you’re ignoring other increasingly pressing matters. Tiresome as the latter are, tackle them now. The resulting sense of achievement will considerably boost your spirits.
Libra September 23 – October 22
With both the retrograde Mercury and your ruler Venus moving to accent practical and financial matters, especially the issues that have been a source of concern, discussions are inevitable. While these won’t point the way to solutions immediately, they’re worth exploring, although perhaps as a first step to something more lasting.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
It’s not that you meant to be secretive. Rather, you assumed that unsettling facts would be of little interest to certain individuals. While that has, indeed, been true with most, a few have expressed irritation that you hid things from them. Forget about explanations. Apologise and wait for it to blow over.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
About a month ago, your ruling planet Jupiter moved into Sagittarius, to remain until December of next year. It’s about broadening your horizons in terms of your activities, alliances and goals, both short term and long range. If that sounds like a lot, it is, which means this really shouldn’t be rushed.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
As a Capricorn, the idea of being favoured by Lady Luck appeals to you. But even when you’re told things will go well, you prefer to boost the odds by doing a little work in the background. How about taking a chance and simply leaving it all to destiny ? It’s likely you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
If you feel betwixt and between, it’s no surprise. While the current planetary activity is shaking things up for everybody, since May of this year, your own ruler Uranus has been shifting between two signs. Until its last move, on 6 March, you’re in a period of exploration and discovery.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Only days ago, your plans for certain here and now ventures, and the future, were perfectly clear. Yet between recent events and your own questions about what’s wise and what should be next, you’re rethinking things. Do exactly that, but based entirely on what you want, not anybody else’s views or opinions.