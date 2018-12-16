IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Being a fire sign, you’re at your best when you’re living in the moment. But even when plans are necessary, you try to ensure they’re flexible, enough they can be easily changed. Yet you’re now in a period during which circumstances demand you think through what you’re doing and, even more, committing to certain arrangements, to them taking place at a particular time and to achieving a particular outcome. This won’t be easy but what you learn could be life-changing.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Don’t be surprised if those who, only a few days ago, were in an easygoing frame of mind suddenly become moody. Unexpected and rather dramatic changes in circumstances may be exciting from your point of view. But not everybody feels that way and, in fact, certain individuals could be very anxious indeed.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Being a practical earth sign, you’d rather have solid facts before you discuss decisions or make future plans. But with the actual situation in question changing, as is the case now, those solid facts are in short supply. This means noting, if not relying on, what your intuition tells you.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Every once in a while, a situation or, even more, one particular individual will trigger your stubborn streak. Not only is this likely, the intensity of the feelings this provokes could be so sudden and intense that you don’t realise what you’re saying. Still, if you’re conscious what’s happening, you can stop yourself.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Understandably, you’ve been cautious about telling others plans that are exciting but, also, will require the support of certain tricky individuals. However, not only is it worth mentioning these, by doing so you’ll get a certain buzz going. That, alone, will generate excitement and ensure things come together swiftly and easily.
Leo July 22 – August 22
There’s a difference between feeling that luck is coming your way, and knowing when and how it will appear. While you’re correct in sensing things will go very well, judging by the planetary setup, you’ll need to be patient for about a week. After that, the tide will turn in your favour.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
While you have a strong ego and can be stubborn, you sometimes struggle with self-doubt. And that seems to be the case now. While, in the past, you’ve hidden this from others, if ever there was a moment to talk about it, and openly, it’s now. You’ll be amazed how supportive others are.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Only days ago you were so worried about upsetting certain already tricky individuals. However, circumstances gave you little choice but to confront them. The irony is, they weren’t in the least upset and, in fact, they were relieved you raised the matter in question. Now you’re wondering which other issues you could profitably raise.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Dealing with the sad stories of others is difficult. In the past you’ve been fooled, but discovered it after devoting your time, effort and often, giving money, to the individual in question. You fear this is happening again. This time, ask more questions even if it means being pushy or aggressive.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Tempting as it is to rush through discussions of tedious matters, you’d only be creating problems for yourself. The tricky issues you’re hoping to avoid will only become more complicated as time passes, which means there’s no escaping them. Gather essential facts now, and be ready to use them to make your points.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Obviously, you dislike it when somebody blames you for problems that are neither your responsibility nor of your making. Yet you’re about to do that, but don’t realise it. You assume one particular individual is behind seriously worrying matters. Check your facts. The odds are good you’ll discover that you’re wrong.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Certain rather tricky plans can’t be rushed. Begin making them now, if you must, but be aware setbacks are likely. Wait until after the New Moon, on the 22nd, and many of those obstacles you’re currently facing are likely to have been dealt with or will simply have vanished of their own accord.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
If you allowed yourself to be swept away by someone’s sob story recently, you’ve probably discovered it was exactly that, fiction not fact. Yet you’re still hesitant about confronting them, for fear of causing upset. Think about that carefully. It means you’re still being influenced by the spell of their sad tales.