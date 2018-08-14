IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Change is in the air. True, you’re an energetic fire sign. Still, you’re a creature of habit and will unthinkingly battle changes in life, from your way of looking after yourself, working or even socialising. Yet the planetary setup on your birthday accents not only the need to rethink elements of your life, in several situations the decision has been made for you. In fact, those changes may already be taking place. If so, don’t battle them. They’re in your best interests.

Aries March 20 – April 19

It isn’t until somebody actually tries to take over decisions that should be yours to make that you realise how much such things matter to you. While you’re upset by their pushy attitude, the fact they’re not nearly as well informed as you are makes you wonder what they’d base decisions on.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

For ages you’ve intended to tackle certain tedious but increasingly pressing matters. Now that your ruler Venus has moved into the portion of your chart that accents these, the situations in question have gone from being on your mind to pressing. Forget about analysis. Plunge in and think about the details later.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago you learnt that informative and exciting as a lively debate can be, certain individuals take these far too seriously. This appears to have been the case recently, which is made all the more puzzling because you don’t fully understand why. For now, move on. Any such discussions must wait.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Powerful as the influence of the lunar cycle, that is the New Moon and the Full Moon, two weeks later may be, it passes swiftly. However, the recent cycle of three eclipses was so powerful that despite the final one having taken place last Saturday, you’re still experiencing the changes it triggered.

Leo July 22 – August 22

Tempting as it is to debate the extent and pace of the changes currently reshaping your life, the fact is, you don’t have much choice. While you may be able to delay certain of these, the sooner you get involved, the better. They’re ushering in improvements beyond anything you’d considered possible.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

There’s no denying that certain situations are demanding or, alternatively, you’re dealing with somebody unreasonable. And the resulting issues could devour your time and energy. However, it’s essential you learn to draw a line, one that says enough is enough, you’re taking a break. And then you can ensure exactly that happens.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While the move by your ruler Venus into Libra in early August will have both boosted your spirits and lead to lively discussions, the actual situations you’ve been dealing with have remained tricky, if not puzzling. That’s no surprise, since you’re still dealing with confusing situations and individuals who’re unwilling to make an effort.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

True, you sometimes dream about somebody coming along who could take over, and resolve, certain increasingly tricky situations. But, in the past, when the opportunity has arisen, you’ve been wary of trusting the individual in question. Now, however, you’re not only upbeat about the potential, you’re positively enthusiastic.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

In the year since your ruler Jupiter moved into the most strategic portion of your chart, you’ve learnt to remain in the background where, previously, you’d have spoken up. This is especially important now. Wait and watch. What you observe will explain a lot, about the issues you’re facing and attitude of others.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

Between Mercury being retrograde and Mars, which has just moved into Capricorn also retrograde, you’re in a cycle that’s more about questions than it is about answers or, especially, long term plans. Ironically, what you learn as a result of these twists and turns could be hugely informative.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

In mid-May, the planet of ego, courage and action, Mars moved into Aquarius, triggering a period of both questioning and exploration. Its month-long departure, and move into the most reflective portion of your chart, enables you to mull over on those insights. Decisions? After Mars returns to Aquarius, on 11 September.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While many Pisceans are soft-spoken and will avoid unnecessary clashes, as many are forthright, especially when issues involve the wellbeing of others. Whatever your nature, with Mercury retrograde until the 19th, and increasing the likelihood of confusion, think carefully before you speak now, and you’ll avoid having to explain yourself later.