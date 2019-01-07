All you really need to begin practicing yoga is your body, your mind and a bit of curiosity. What to wear? Make sure your clothes are comfortable and appropriate for movement. Have a pair of yoga leggings, or shorts, and a T-shirt that’s not too baggy. No special footwear is required because you will be barefoot. Always bring a towel to the class with you. Be sure to stay hydrated during your yoga practice by keeping a water bottle handy. I also suggest investing in a quality yoga mat and props such as blocks, which are used to help with alignment, and straps to help you get into certain poses.