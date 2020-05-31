Now is the perfect time to keep tabs on your health by building a daily exercise regimen

The Coronavirus scare, social distancing rules, gym restrictions and home confinement by choice may tempt you to just curl up on the couch and binge-watch a Netflix series (there’s a wide choice!), or if you’re a little old fashioned you’ll lose yourself for long hours in a thrilling novel.

The UAE is encouraging people to stay indoors most of the time even after relaxing some measures. This is crucial to minimise the spread of Covid-19, but what impact will it have on our health and well-being? Although gyms have reopened, it is still going to be a challenge with rules in place about not exceeding 50 per cent capacity. Members will have to reserve access to the club in 60-90-minute time blocks and since most operators prefer to practise a first-come-first-enter policy, you might not get a slot easily.

Research shows that being sedentary is bad for your physical and mental health, so staying active during this difficult time is important. Being physically active helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol and can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. It also helps maintain muscle mass and bone density, reducing the risk of developing sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass) and osteoporosis (loss of bone density).

Physical activity also helps to keep your immune system working effectively as it flushes bacteria from the lungs and airways, increases white blood cell circulation and raises body temperature, all of which help the body fight infection.

“Sedentary lifestyle is basically when the individual doesn’t receive regular amounts of physical activity,” says Dr Maisaa Al Sulaiman, Specialist in Family Medicine, Burjeel Speciality Hospital, Sharjah. “This type of behaviour is really dangerous for your health, as the latest research shows that sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, elevated blood cholesterol levels and high blood pressure, not to mention the anxiety and depression that it may cause.”

As well as the physical health benefits, keeping active is a great way to ward off some of the psychological issues associated with being cooped up for an extended time. Being active helps lower stress hormones such as cortisol and promotes the release of feel-good hormones, such as endorphins.

“Exercises help you in not only maintaining your physical health but also your mental status,” says Dr Biju Pankappilly, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon, Zulekha Hospital — Sharjah. “Many are under financial loss during these difficult times owing to the loss of jobs or reduction in the salary, and this mental stress could lead to depression, which if not diagnosed and treated in time will lead to catastrophic events.

“Regular exercises help in the loading of the bones, which in turn increases bone density and improves the muscle tone.”

With decreased physical activity, there is the likelihood of musculoskeletal deconditioning as well. During periods of lockdown where many people’s daily activity movements are restricted, musculoskeletal deconditioning is likely to happen in most people.

“In fit and healthy people this will be less noticeable, but in older people, and people with diagnosed health conditions or people whose functional levels are already low, musculoskeletal deconditioning will be more pronounced,” says Nitya Mudaliar, Assistant Director at the Physiotherapy Department, American Hospital Dubai.

Jamila Al Ansari, an Emirati yoga instructor, says physical isolation and the fear of an uncertain future can lead to strong emotions and increased anxiety, things that yoga and meditation can help alleviate.

“Make it your daily routine and do it together with your family,” says Al Ansari. “I’ve realised that at least 30 minutes of yoga makes me feel relaxed and happy. Sleep early because you need to also to get enough sleep (not later than 10pm) and wake up early to pray and do meditation for 20 minutes daily.”

So how do you ensure staying healthy at home?

Stay home, stay fit

“People who are currently in home confinement have a range of options available to them,” Patrick Hegarty, Owner, Vogue Fitness. “A seasoned fitness enthusiast will require less motivation and will already know what they enjoy and can often find content related to this on forums such as instagram, YouTube and Facebook, or from their existing fitness provider. For the beginner that has the ‘Covid-19 reality check’, we would recommend starting slowly with content that is led by a reputable coach and focused on bodyweight or simple movements with very light weights. It is important that you find something that you enjoy doing so that you can build this into your lifestyle.”

People also need to change their mindsets and shift their thinking from a couch potato mentality to that of an athlete, advises Paul Holder, Personal Trainer, GymNation. “It may sound like a big step but it’s not,” he says. “Set a goal: whether it’s to become more flexible, raise your heart rate for 30 minutes or to become stronger, by setting a realistic goal this will get you moving. Reach out to a family member, spouse or even just a friend. Consider working out together at home.”

Besides,you can still get a full workout at home without the equipment, with online streaming services, the internet and mobile app stores loaded with free and low-cost at-home workouts, of which many do not require any equipment.

“The kind of exercises you should be doing will depend on a range of factors, however a general recommendation is to elevate your heart rate to above resting for 30 minutes or more, three times per week,” says Hegarty. “This will help improve your cardiovascular respiratory system, which is your best defence against infections such as Covid-19. Exercises that will help achieve this within the confines of your own house will generally be those centred around either intervals and intensity if you have no equipment, which is why functional fitness workouts are proving very popular during lockdown.”

More than anything else, experts feel it is up to people to know their own body, what it is capable of and how hard they can push themselves “Keep things simple,” says Holder. “Start with basic bodyweight exercises like squats, press ups, sit ups, lunges, etc, and then once you feel ready you can build to more dynamic movements such as burpees, jumps or even by adding some weights (such as water bottles) to the bodyweight movements.”

Local gyms support

Even after opening doors, some top local gyms are continuing to support members and those choosing to work out from home.

“Vogue Fitness has been offering a completely free, very high-quality, live workout delivered on our YouTube each weekday during the lockdown,” says Hegarty. “This is part of our commitment to keep people fit while staying at home.”