We want to meditate because we look for peace and calm, however, we often fail to realise, and also recognise, how much we create our own upheavals, lack of calm and roadblocks. We set about to search peace, as if it lies outside us, our own power; power of our own thoughts, actions and reactions.

Really, everything lies within us. We have to dig these upsets, sort out to understand what makes us calm and what doesn’t. Meditation offers a safe space to do this sorting out.

Meditation: a journey inward

Viewing meditation as an ‘external’ source/ object to bring peace and calm doesn’t hold; we will fall off the meditative practice. How many times have you meditated, only to leave it? How many times have you been successful, however, fallen back into the old trap of anxiety, blame game, complaints, etc, as soon as the meditation is over?

Note that meditation is not an external cure, but an internal journey. The whole process of sitting, centring, breathing, being in one own’s relaxed company, loosens the tie from the external world. In that, a stage is set for a safe and discerning journey for self-diagnosis to take place, for example: “What exactly is the cause of my worry?” “What will happen if I stop worrying?”

The diagnostic path ultimately leads to one’s healing. This sorting out may require some hand-holding, but the journey is yours to do. Meditation is a tool. Going forward it offers a doorway for higher non-physical experiences but to begin with, the present entanglements of unnecessary nature have to be breathed out.

Coming back to the initial point; ‘I am doing meditation to gain peace and calm.’ The relevant question then, is, ‘what is robbing me of my peace and calm?’ There is definitely a void and/ or an upheaval because of which peace and calm is absent and therefore, being sought? Ask: ‘Where is my disturbance coming from?’ ‘What is the source?’. ‘Why am I having this experience?’ ‘What did I do to create it?’ ‘Whether I did create it or not, what am I learning out of it?’ Be honest in your assessment.

Meditation gives a safe space to explore these stark facets. Safe, because the loving company of the Universe doesn’t judge you, but directs and guides your intention in the most loving manner. You are, after all, the child of the Universe.

Outside meditation, however, such space isn’t available as the mind is constantly at work, of this nature or that, leaving the Universe-connection highly fragmented.

Being in the Question of Your Life

So, in the stillness of the breath and mind, reflection can be done. Muddling questions can be brought forth; whether they are related to health, relationships, finance, love, self-esteem, spirituality or any other. Question the unwanted situations of your life to seek clarity, instead of resigning to them.

This will take you on a journey inward and also backward, meaning, the past. You see, the past, present and future are connected. The past leaves an impact on the present and the future. The question is: What kind of impact do I want to be left with?

Here is a sample of questions for reflection to help restore peace, calm and balance.

1. Are my present actions and reactions governed by (one or combination of these five emotions) anger, lust, greed, attachment or jealousy? If so, why?

2. Do I see certain patterns running in my life; patterns of events, feelings and emotions that unsettle me? Why are these still running?

3. How would I feel if I were to overcome a challenging pattern?