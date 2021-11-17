Image Credit: Shutterstock

A few weeks ago, as I finished my workout in the gym and was about to step out, I felt the urge to thank the place.

So, I turned around, paused and connected to the energy of the room. I bowed to it in sincere gratitude, thanked it and the equipment for their service towards my health. As I left the room, I felt my association with the place change; it seemed more welcoming, inviting and more cheerful to me.

This wasn’t the first time I had this sort of ‘inner’ prompt. In 2014, as I finished my three-week residency at one of the colleges in Oxford, UK, and was about to wheel out my suitcase the last day, I felt the room calling me back to thank it.

At the time, it was kind of weird and silly thought, but as I paused and pondered, I felt there was no harm in offering my appreciation. So, I retraced, sat on the bed, connected to the energy of the room and thanked it for its service’ for ‘homing’ me. It felt good. This was my first conscious awareness of thanking a space.

Till date I haven’t gained any material benefit out of thanking places and things, but the feeling is priceless. To top it, I can bring memories back anytime and feel emotionally replenished.

In hindsight, what felt weird to my analytical mind in Oxford, shouldn’t have, if I had remembered Albert Einstein, “Everything is energy, and that’s all there is to it.…..This is not philosophy, this is physics.”

Everything is Conscious

Everything is made of energy. Everything. And energy is conscious, it is aware. (Therefore, it is possible to ‘tune’ into the frequency of an energy-vibration and obtain information by way of feelings, impulses).

Those in the scientific community subscribing to the idea of ‘panpsychism’ express that everything is “enminded”. (Pan-everywhere, Psyche-mind (consciousness). Consciousness is the ‘feeling of life itself’, states neuroscientist and author Christof Koch. ‘Consciousness exists not from observation and experiment but by being conscious’, notes philosopher Philip Goff.

Each space, location, land, object, building, home, workspace, all carry their own consciousness/ energy. It is possible to improve one’s association with them. Why should one be bothered? Because energy reciprocates, and make us feel what we feel, about it. For example, if I don’t like my workplace and feel wretched there, my workplace will not welcome me either. If I don’t like a city or a land where I live or visit, chances are, my association with the place will not be pleasant. My feelings will be reciprocated.

Why does that happen? That’s because connection, or unity is our true nature. As Spirit energy, we long for unity and so, in harbouring any kind of harsh feeling toward anything or anyone, separation, that is, disconnection is felt, throwing one’s energy into disarray.

It is possible to change the association into a loving, nurturing relationship by sending out heart-love and expressing gratitude to all things.

I was able to experience this in October 2019. I had checked into a single room in an educational campus in India. The room felt cold and unwelcoming (shared spaces carry a mix of human emotion-energy). After two days of adjusting, I decided for a room shift. That night, however, I sent out my heartfelt love to the room, every corner of it. Within 24 hours, the energy of the room had changed to warm and welcoming and I had a fantastic 15 days of stay.

One can form harmonious association even with things one is letting go off, be it an item of clothing or a car, vacating a house or leaving a workplace, by expressing gratitude to the service received. In parting with acknowledgement and appreciation, one’s own energy is uplifted.