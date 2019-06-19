Learn to get the best out of your affirmations

This week I give a pause to the chakra meditations to suggest a handful of positive affirmations for each new day.

Affirmations are auto-suggestions, a guiding force for our subconscious mind. The impressions made on the subconscious mind through conscious affirmations is intended to help one to grow and live to the fullest. Positive affirmations expand our consciousness.

Know that you can make your own affirmations going by what feels right to you, your heart. Your feeling is your guide.

The best time to make affirmations is when you are in a relaxed state of mind. You can say your affirmations as soon as you wake up in the morning or just as you are about to fall off to sleep. During these two periods, the mind is in the Theta brainwave state where the brain frequency is between 4-7 Hz. In this frequency, one can create new behaviours and new attitudes.

Here are a few affirmations for the start of a new day. Say your affirmations feelingly. When said feelingly and with pure intention, they sit into the subconscious easily.

Today is a new day.

Today is a gift presented to me by the Universe.

I am thankful to the Universe for each new breath. I am thankful that I am alive.

Today I am restful and calm.

Today everything is working out for me. Everything.

I choose to live this new day to the fullest, with a smile.

Today I step out for a brisk morning walk.

Today I am mindful of my eating choices.

Today I am mindful of the words that come out of my mouth.

Today I have clarity on all aspects of my life.

HOW THEY WORK

Affirmations work when they are specific. When spoken imbued with the feeling of trust and determination, they come true.

Some affirmations go beyond the level of determination to the threshold of belief. Know that suggestions will fall flat if they don’t ring true to you. If they sound hollow and idle even to you, then it will not stand a chance of becoming your reality.

For example: “I will buy my home this year [or in the next two or three years].” If you make an affirmation with utmost trust, it will get delivered by the universe. You will have the right insights, you will take the right decisions and actions, and the right opportunities will come up; basically, the universe will harmonise and line up things for you, in response to your vibratory trust, attention and belief.

But if you are affirming your home through the vibration of doubt or scarcity, with thoughts as — “where will the money come from”, “will I be able to afford it”, “will I be able to pay the down payment or instalments”, “I am already running in shortages”; then the subconscious mind will deliver obstacles and delays.

You are your vibrations. You are your beliefs. Your habitual thoughts become beliefs.

As Joseph Murphy states, “your belief is done unto you.”

The question, thus arises: how can I make myself believe in me? One way is to divide your goal into small parts that are manageable and which you can trust to accomplish. In the case of the home, for example, you can re-work your affirmation in to small targets as: “what if, in the coming six months I save an X amount towards the down payment?” “What if, I make a certain action plan towards my saving plan? As you continue to set small targets and continue to enjoy the thrill of achieving them, you are vibrationally lining up for your home delivery.

Well, going back to the wake-up affirmations:

Today is the day I pay attention to what I am thinking.

This day, I lovingly remind myself that my thoughts manifest.

Today I tap into my innocence and feel joyous for no reason.

Today I spend time with my loved ones.

Today I am at my most productive best.

Today is the day when I say No to my addictions.

Today I declare: I deserve respect and treat myself with respect.

Today I refuse to feel small by trying people or trying circumstances.

Today is the day I choose healthy boundaries.

Today is the day I choose a balance between giving and receiving.

Today is the day I choose discernment over sarcasm and judgement.

Today is the day I am the best version of myself. Today is the day…

And so it is!

— Disclaimer: Urmila Rao is a chakra balancing meditation coach, Theta Healer and a sound therapist. All the ideas expressed herein are her own and not professional advice or medical prescription. She can be reached at milarao2018@gmail.com