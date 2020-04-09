Meditate Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Destruction and regeneration go hand in hand, like two sides of the same coin. Regeneration is not possible without dissolution and if nothing regenerates, then the concept of dissolution itself gets redundant. Existence ceases.

Seeds bloom into flowers and ‘die’, but this dissolution is not without the prospect of regeneration; for, the seeds of withered flowers contain life. The same life principle applies to us humans also. Our body cells are constantly regenerating. The quality of regeneration depends on how we feed our body, not just physically, but also emotionally. This is evident in psychological functions of the body.

The Five Vayu Within

From the perspective of yogic anatomy, our bodily functions, divided into five groups, are governed by five different aspects of ‘Vayu’, loosely translated as five Air(s); Pran, Saman, Vyan, Apan, and Udan. These Airs or vital energy is responsible for functioning of different organ-systems divided into five different regions of the body. At the body level, each Vayu plays a role in the life principle of dissolution and regeneration.

When there is obstruction in any of these ‘Airs’, meaning, there is an imbalance, the body gives tell-tale signs such as headache or asthma or sciatica, or any form of pain in any region of the body- upper, middle, lower region- or the whole body. These signs indicate poor regeneration.

The body asks for adjustment in order to get back into balance, to be able to provide highest quality of regeneration for the physical and the soul. What is this adjustment? It is a call to adjust habits; food habits, thoughts and/or emotional habits.

For example, in consumption of wrong food, the Apan Vayu, responsible for waste expulsion, governing the area of lower abdomen and the pelvic cavity, gets disturbed. This causes digestive function misalignment. But it is not the food alone, the issue could be emotional; if one is constantly ‘consuming’ fear and stress, then the functioning of kidneys, adrenal glands, digestive system gets adversely impacted.

Quality of Regeneration

Vayus work in unison. Apan Vayu can function only if Pran Vayu functions; Pran energy is important for continuing the life process. We eat to keep replenishing the body as their is continuous need of energy for bodily activities (Pran Vayu).

Only with food intake, does the out-turn happens and within this length of process, Saman Vayu functions to assimilate and convert consumed food, whereas Vyan energy transports food nutrients to all cells of the body. The catabolic function of Apan energy then acts to dissolve the food in order for the cycle of anabolic activity to begin: that of food intake, furthering the regenerative process of the body and mind. Udan Vayu, allows higher functions of the mind.

These bio-chemical functions are carried out by the body through its natural intelligence. However, the body churns out what we feed it with; good food, good emotions, good thoughts or the opposite. And therein lies the quality of regeneration subject to the quality of feed, upon which the efficiency of Vayu energy also rests.

In this earthly life, we, the consciousness, are a sum total of food intake, breath function and emotions. In dissolution of lower emotions and feelings such as fear, anger or anxiety, from whichever area these feelings reside in the body, the body regenerate beautifully. So does our aura. Every moment, every breath carries the potential of regeneration.

In reality, the key to regeneration lies in one’s perspective. The functioning of Vayus is governed by perspective. Higher the perspective, that is to say, higher the consciousness, higher the quality of regeneration.

Simple 15-minute meditation:

To know how to go about Vayu adjustment, note down your dominant thought. Sit in meditation, close your eyes, focus on your breath. Get centered. Get relaxed. Bring in the dominant thought and feel where is it sitting in your body. Just observe it with neutrality. There is no need to engage with the thought. Simply observe with detachment.