Is watching porn linked to erectile dysfunction in men?

London: If you are not enjoying a good bedroom life, blame pornography. According to a sexual health expert in UK, single or divorced men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (impotence) because they have become too used to porn or having 'unsatisfactory' sex lives.

A report by London-based clinic Numan found that 80 per cent of men living in the UK have experienced erectile dysfunction.

Speaking on the report to FEMAIL, women's column in the Daily Mail, Chartered Psychologist Felix Economakisto blamed pornography and drinking too much for causing problems in the bedroom of single, divorced men.

"The first reason is that they often tend to have either negligent, absent or unsatisfactory sex lives. That means they feel rather 'de-skilled' and not confident when it comes to the bedroom," Economakisto, was quoted as saying.

The study, which was conducted by the Market Research Society, asked 1,000 divorced men in the UK if they had experienced a sexual performance problem, reported Daily Mail.

According to the research, four-fifths of those men questioned admitted they had struggled with erectile dysfunction.

"If men become 'wound up' about goals and work, it could also impact their performance during sex," Economakisto said.

"Sometimes men can also be so wound up about performance goals and reviews at work that they tend to start perceiving performance in the bedroom as yet another 'customer' to keep happy, complete with fear of unsatisfactory reviews," he said.