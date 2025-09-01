Breakfast after 9 am? Your mood and gut might suffer—here’s why

It's a trend that was reflected in teenagers, especially: In 2023, only one in four high school students reported eating breakfast daily, according to a decade-long CDC survey on adolescent health and well-being. The study, which tracked lifestyle habits from 2013 to 2023, reveals a troubling decline in students’ diets, physical activity, and sleep patterns. While soda and sports drink consumption saw a slight drop and water intake improved, most other healthy eating habits fell. Moreover, the daily breakfast consumption fell to 27 percent, with female students lagging behind at just 22 percent, compared to 32 percent of males. Boys were also more likely than girls to eat fruits and vegetables and drink water at least three times a day. The survey further found that skipping breakfast was linked to poorer mental health, alongside other unhealthy behaviors such as insufficient exercise.