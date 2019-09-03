For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

New Delhi: A report on 'fitness levels of Corporate India by HealthifyMe health and fitness app on Tuesday revealed that 63 per cent of executives are overweight with a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 23.

The report has been compiled by reviewing the diet and activity levels of close to 60,000 working professionals across 20 plus companies over a period of 12 months.

These professionals range from factory workers, sales professionals, IT professionals, bankers and others in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and remote locations like Jhagadiya, Khandala and Vapi. The professionals were in the 21 to 60 age group.

When it comes to the number of steps taken in a day, an important indicator of activity levels, consumer goods sector has taken the pole position with a count of 5,988 when it comes to average steps taken in a day.

The least active are executives from the financial sector who have an average count of just 4,969 steps. While, executives from other sectors like retail, manufacturing, marketing and IT take upwards of 5,000 steps.

According to the data, running is the most popular activity for both males and females. Other activities that are popular amongst male executives are bicycling, gym workouts and swimming. Women prefer more of indoor activities that can be done at home, for e.g. Yoga and other home workouts.