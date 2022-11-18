'Tis the season for football in the Middle East, and the Aloft Palm Jumeirah team is going all out for the occasion. Indeed, the hotel on Palm Jumeirah is the ideal place to check into during the season. With 208 modern rooms, seven restaurants and bars, two of which are showing all the matches. Perfect for those who want to watch the action play out al fresco, both venues are outdoor.
The large Splash Pool, which overlooks the Arabian Gulf, is showing all the matches on a huge projector screen. Offering fans the chance to pull up a deck chair and recline with a cold drink as they watch their favourite team battle it out on the football pitch, it’s just Dh99 to enter – which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. Alongwith a stellar menu of poolside bites and ice cold drinks, which are on offer during the games, there will also be live entertainment including a DJ, live singer and dancers to keep up the spirits at half time.
Fancy watching the footy from the sands of the beach? Head to Aloft Aloha beach bar at Aloft Palm Jumeirah, where you can see the games unfold on the projector screen while listening to the sound of the sea. Again, it’s Dhs99 to enter, which is fully redeemable on the venue’s food, drink and shisha menu. Kick-back and relax barefoot in the sand as the world-class players give it all they’ve got.
There will also be a live DJ spinning tracks to keep the party alive way past sunset and into the night. For those driving, there’s plenty of parking available at the hotel for each venue. However, for those looking for somewhere to stay, play and watch the games, the Aloft Palm Jumeirah is where it’s all happening this month. So, get ready for kick-off!
For reservations: Call 04 247 5577 | Whatsapp 052 609 3371 | Email aloftpalmreservations@alofthotels.com