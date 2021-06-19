Every year in June, you have the chance to show how much you appreciate your dad by sending a thoughtful thank-you gift bag full of his favorite treats on Father's Day.
Giftbag.ae has a vast selection of gifts, including edible treats and personalized keepsakes, so you're sure to find the perfect gift for your dad. With Giftbag.ae, you can order online now and book the delivery date, so don't wait until the last minute!
Here are some of our favorites:
Father’s Day Oreos Price: Dh100
Love You Dad Set Price: Dh400
Men’s Wallet with Name Price: Dh150
Father’s Day Balloons Price: From Dh70
SuperHero Cupcakes Price: Dh149
Best Dad in the World Cushion Price: Dh90
For more information visit www.giftbag.ae