Designing a home is a challenging and demanding task. A classy, well-thought-out home is more than just curating all the nice, expensive furniture and Instagram-worthy decors money can buy.
It takes a certain eye to put together all the right elements to make each room and every nook and cranny not only fabulous, but more importantly functional.
Each homeowner has their own vision and creative ways to realise their dream home, but getting good advice from the right experts can often make a big difference in a successful home makeover.
At this weekend’s new Friday Masterclass, Friday Lite has partnered with UAE homegrown brand DWELL to help homeowners take out the guess work when making design decisions for their homes.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade and gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends from the industry’s top home design experts.
The session will be held on Friday (September 25), from 5pm-9pm at the DWELL store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.
Apart from the free home design masterclass, participants also have a chance to win loads of prizes, including a voucher worth Dh1,000 from DWELL.
Seats at the Friday Masterclass are limited, so those interested are advised to register now to book their spots.
To join, simply send an email to fridaymasterclass@gulfnews.com with your name, phone number and the emirate where you reside.
If you’ve been holding back on that home design makeover you’ve been wanting to do, this is the perfect time to get some trend-setting inspiration and practical tips from the industry’s top home design professionals.