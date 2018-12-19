Love tinsel and Christmas trees but feel the need to escape the crowds? Good news: you don’t need to fork out for an air ticket – head to Ajman instead for stress free festivities, amazing foodie options, and great hotel deals.
Radisson Blu Ajman
The hotel: With 148 stylish rooms and suites, seven restaurants and bars, and quality spa facilities, the Radisson Blu hotel in Ajman offers rejuvenation and a chilled-out vibe. Get a taste of simple home cooked Italian food in Filini restaurant or treat yourself to aromatic spices and flavours from the southern Indian state of Kerala at Nalukettu Royale. You can also enjoy delicious a la carte dishes, brunches, or a healthy breakfast spread at Larder Restaurant.
The festive offering: Tuck into a traditional Christmas Day Lunch on 25th December for Dh120 per person including soft drinks, Dh255 including house pours, or Dh59 for children aged five to 12 years. On New Year’s Eve, the hotel is keeping things lively with “Bollywood Beats” – Dh249 per person including soft drinks, Dh299 including house pours, and Dh550 per couple including house pours. Room rates at Christmas start from Dh450 per person, and Dh900 at New Year’s Eve.
Oberoi Beach Resort
The hotel: The exclusive Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah in Ajman is a pristine property set within two million square metres of lush greenery, making it the perfect destination to sit back, relax and celebrate the completion of another year. Luxurious and elegant, this chic abode welcomes discerning guests wanting a higher-end experience.
The festive offering: There is a special Premier Room rate for the holiday season at Oberoi of Dh1,699 per person, whereby guests can expect enjoy a beautifully appointed space with private terrace and complimentary breakfast for two. Guests will also be treated to a Christmas themed lunch at Aquario, whilst overlooking panoramic views of the stunning resort. The New Year’s package, priced at Dh9,000, includes a minimum three-night stay, daily breakfast and lunch for two people, as well as a spectacular New Year’s Eve dinner at Vinesse to welcome in a prosperous new year.
Fairmont Ajman
The hotel: A beachfront five-star hotel featuring 252 guestrooms and suites, the Fairmont boasts eight restaurant and lounges including Kiyi, the signature Turkish restaurant and Badr Lounge, the prefect spot for magical sunsets and gorgeous panoramic sea views.
The festive offering: A unique 36 hours beach-cation starts from as early as 6am and will see guests relax poolside or sunbathe on the hotel’s private beach. They can also embark on a culinary tour in one of the Fairmont’s outstanding eateries with a Dh200 dining credit. Rates as follows: View Room from Dh999, and Signature Room from Dh1,399. New Year’s Eve will see the ‘Great Gatsby Gala Under the Stars’ in the beautiful Pearl Garden, featuring a three-piece live band and dance performances, live screenings of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks, all while guests enjoy sumptuous flavours from live cooking stations. Price: Dh850 per person for the soft drinks package, Dh1,000 for the house beverages package, and a 50 per cent discount for children aged 6 to 12 years. Children below 6 years dine for free.
Wyndham hotels
The hotels: Three great options – Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, and Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman – all offer top quality staycation accommodation without breaking the bank. Many rooms boast private balconies with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, and the hotels have several tempting dining outlets – notably Seascape at the new Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, a seafood specialty restaurant that has a fresh catch of day and cooks it according to preference. If you’re feeling in the need of a pick-me-up, head to the Ramada for a treatment at the serene Nayana Spa.
The festive offering: Holiday season room rates per person start at Dh350 for Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Dh300 for Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman, and Dh250 for Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman.