The festive offering: A unique 36 hours beach-cation starts from as early as 6am and will see guests relax poolside or sunbathe on the hotel’s private beach. They can also embark on a culinary tour in one of the Fairmont’s outstanding eateries with a Dh200 dining credit. Rates as follows: View Room from Dh999, and Signature Room from Dh1,399. New Year’s Eve will see the ‘Great Gatsby Gala Under the Stars’ in the beautiful Pearl Garden, featuring a three-piece live band and dance performances, live screenings of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks, all while guests enjoy sumptuous flavours from live cooking stations. Price: Dh850 per person for the soft drinks package, Dh1,000 for the house beverages package, and a 50 per cent discount for children aged 6 to 12 years. Children below 6 years dine for free.