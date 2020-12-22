Dubai: The Middle East Fashion Council (MEFC) has oﬃcially announced its debut as the world’s first fashion council for sustainability, positioning the Middle East as a major player in the global fashion scene.
With a commitment to the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the MEFC aims to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion, promising to tackle socially and environmentally pressing issues and implement positive change.
Collaborating with likeminded platforms and organizations to drive sustainable fashion to the forefront of the industry, the MEFC will work alongside the four main international fashion councils – British Fashion Council, Fédération Française de la Couture, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, and Council of Fashion Designers of America – to encourage sustainability that conserves resources and minimizes our carbon footprint.
First to join the board is Mr. Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers and Founder of The Sustainable City, taking on the role of Director of Sustainability. Nayla Al Khaja of Nayla Al Khaja Films, acknowledged as the “the first female film Director-Producer in the UAE,” is the most recent board addition as Director of Arts. At the helm of the not-for-profit entity’s Executive Board is Founder & CEO, Simon Rubel Lo Gatto.
The Middle East Fashion Council recently endorsed the announcement of the region’s most anticipated fashion event – Middle East Fashion Week – which will celebrate its first season in Spring 2021, bringing a five day “fashion extravaganza” with more than 20 designers, and a 3-day forum on sustainability in the fashion industry.