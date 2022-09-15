Wondering what to wear this Diwali, the Indian festival of lights? Sweat not, the multi-designer exhibit ‘Numaish’ can be your one-stop shop as 90 designers from India jet down to Dubai to showcase their creations.
Ogaan, a multi-designer store patronised by Bollywood stars, will make their Dubai splash at this two-day exhibit that will take place on September 16 and 17 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Apart from the prominent label Ogaan displaying their designs, labels including ‘URI by Mrunalini Rao’ and ‘Twenty Nine’ are also a part of the exhibit.
If Chikankari rocks your boat, then ‘Dhaaga & Co’ from Lucknow, founded by Savnit Arora Gurnani, will pay homage to the Awadhi art form through their designs.
And if you feel strongly about sustainable and ethical fashion, then products from ‘The Milk and Cord’ made from top-grade plant/protein-based textiles such as milk, soya, and lotus will appeal to you. Designer label Taroob will also display their selection of stoles, kimonos, and kaftans.
Jewels designed by Neha S Aroraa, along with creations from ‘RAR Studio’, will also be available for purchase.
This event is open to all and offers free valet parking for all shoppers. It will run from 11am to 9pm on both days.