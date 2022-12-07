Wondering what to wear for this upcoming wedding and party season this year?
Sweat not, the popular two-day Numaish Show 2022 is back in Dubai again and promises to bring a diverse range of designers under one roof. All that you need for a party or a wedding can be snapped up at this exhibit.
The fashion and jewellery showcase, which will house more than 90 designers, will be held on December 9 and 10 at the Godolphin Ballroom at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower from 11am to 9pm.
Designers including Sahil Kochchar, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Saundh, Soup By Sougat Paul, Preeti S Kapoor, Scarlet Sage, and jewels by Vibha Sudharshan will roll out their latest stocks.
The entry is free.