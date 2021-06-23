The Spring Summer 2022 showcase will take place in d3 from June 28-30 and comes after a successful inaugural edition held in January. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council are teaming up and bringing back Arab Men’s Fashion Week in June in a hybrid format.

The Spring Summer 2022 showcase will take place in d3 from June 28-30 and comes after a successful inaugural edition held in January.

The art and design-focused business district will host physical activations while presentations by designers such as Amato, Valette Studio and Emergency Room will continue virtually.

The Arab Fashion Council first announced that they would launch the Middle East’s first men’s fashion week in January 2021, and said it would be held twice a year in keeping with the global menswear fashion week calendar. Presented in partnership with Facebook, Inc, Arab Fashion Week - Men’s took place from January 28-30.

“The world around us is changing, so too are attitudes towards fashion and nowhere more so than in the Middle East. Arab Fashion Week - Men’s presents the breadth of menswear beyond formal attire and streetwear and paves the way for men in the Middle East to embrace a more adventurous wardrobe,” said Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, The Arab Fashion Council in a statement.

In the upcoming June edition, just like the one held in January, designers will showcase their Spring Summer 2022 collections on Facebook Live and Instagram Live, allowing fashion enthusiasts to view and pre-order the designer’s work through Instagram Shopping. Seventeen menswear designers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, France, Sweden and China have confirmed their participation.

Collaboration with Paris Fashion Week

As part of the collaboration between the Arab Fashion Council and French fashion organisation The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, five menswear designers from Paris Fashion Week Men’s, will present their collections at Arab Fashion Week Men’s Spring Summer 2022. They are: Valette Studio, EGOnlab, Lazoschmidl, Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Arturo Obegero.

Additionally, five menswear Arab designers selected by the Arab Fashion Council and d3 will showcase their Spring Summer 2022 collections at Paris Fashion Week, in a dedicated showroom at TRANOI located at the Palais de Tokyo as part of the Arabs in Paris campaign led by the Arab Fashion Council. The selected designers are sustainable labels Roni Helou and Emergency Room Beirut, Zaid Farouki, Proud Angeles and 1886 (supported by the Saudi Style Council).