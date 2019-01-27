Fifteen Indian designers including Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani and Anita Dongre will put up a trunk show, entitled the Aza Trunk Show, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai on February 15 and 16.
The two-day exhibit will run from 11am to 7pm and will be a curation of festive fusion, classics and trendy pieces.
Designs by Sukriti & Aakriti, Urvashi Joneja, Myoho, I Am Design, Kunwariniritu, Aksh, Zeel Doshi, Gopi Vaid, Priyanka Singh and Kisneel By Pam will also be on display.
A week later, Raw Mango will bring their saris and garments from their Heer Collection to Dubai. On February 22 and 23, its designer and founder Sanjay Garg — who is on the speed dial of several Bollywood stars — will host the showcase. Raw Mango is known for their Indian hand-woven textiles and use of traditional techniques in their designs.
The two-day event will be held at the The Edit Dubai (Villa 966) on Al Wasl Road, Dubai, from 11am to 7pm. Garg will present his latest collection studded with kurtas, shararas and draped silk satin dupattas.