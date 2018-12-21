Before buying a gift, always research on the person (friends/clients/relatives/social circle). Find out if there is something they’ve been talking about lately, or if they are looking to complete something — it could be a missing painting in their drawing room or a piece of jewellery or matching bag and shoes or vice versa. It’s always recommended that you join with other friends/relatives/etc to give someone one meaningful gift rather than everyone buying small (sometimes worthless) items. This way, the person is most likely to use it and even feel good about it.