Nestled in the heart of the Dubai Design District, the hub of Dubai Design Week, the Abwab 2018 pavilions are designed by UAE-based architects Architecture+Other Things, and are composed of natural and recyclable synthetic materials such as twigs sourced from the Sharjah-based waste management company Bee’ah. The five pavilions will explore the story of its respective countries and is a must-see exhibit of the growing design talent in the region.