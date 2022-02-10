Founded in 2018, Ovo Café & Bistro Dining Group entered into the gourmet market with some ingenious fusion concepts, which aim to change the dining experience in the UAE. The group is now personified with excellent service which gives it the impetus to explore further in the F&B market. Its tremendous growth in a short span affirms that the company is on the right path.
Ovo
Ovo, its first concept, offers uniquely crafted burgers and American-style seafood. The idea is not to just serve a burger but with a twist, allowing diners to explore new and innovative recipes. Ovo is now the cornerstone of the Ovo Dining Group, running successfully in Dubai.
Zebra Café
Founded in 2020, Zebra Café is its all-day dining concept, offering contemporary cuisines from Italy and the US with a range of specialty coffee under one roof. Serving cakes, cookies and beverages, diners can indulge in a world of culinary delights, as its chefs create superlative delicacies with the freshest and finest ingredients.
Its menu features the best in specialty coffee and iconic delicacies with a modern flair that is sure to make you coming back to the restaurant time and again.
It has an Instagram-worthy ambience that’s perfect for hanging out with friends, getting work done, or simply enjoying a rich cup of coffee after work. Stop by at Zebra Cafe and you will always be welcomed with a smile.
These are the places to express your love with good food. Special Valentine’s Day rates are available on all menu items for dining and takeaway.
For more information, call OVO Caffe (Al Warqa 1) on 04 2730077 and Zebra Café on 04 2524807.