Daily horoscope for today, November 6, 2025: Aries, Taurus and other sun signs

Hey Virgo! Get ready for a day where your attention to detail will shine bright. It's all about staying organised and double-checking your plans. Trust us, a little prep work will make everything feel like a breeze.

You'll thank yourself later for being meticulous and on top of things. Keep your planner handy and watch how smoothly everything flows. You've got that practical vibe going on, making it a perfect day to focus on getting things done with precision. Your natural knack for organisation will keep stress at bay.