Enjoy the festive season in style at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing people together is what we have done since opening our first Sheraton in 1937 and this is what we do best. Why not gather together with your family, friends and loved ones this festive season and create unforgettable and unique moments here with us at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

A special Christmas dinner buffet awaits you. Savour Christmas Roasts of Turkey and Duck, traditional stuffing and desserts.

When December 24,

Time 6.30pm to 11pm

Where Gusti Restaurant

Cost Dh199 per adult | Dh100 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free

CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH

Enjoy Christmas Day brunch with festive treats, great food and so much more. Psst… Better be nice cause Santa may come to town!

When December 25

Time 12.30pm to 3pm

Where Gusti Restaurant

Cost Dh199 per adult | Dh100 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA DINNER

Ring in the New Year under the stars, by the beach and pool of the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa. Enjoy an extravagant dinner buffet, DJ, live entertainment throughout the night and magnificent fireworks at midnight.

When December 31

Time 8pm until late

Where By the Pool and Beach

Cost Dh669 per adult | Dh335 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free

SEAFOOD BRUNCH

Looking for that beautiful terrace with sea view to enjoy the amazing weather? We have prepared something very special for you — Marasea’s signature seafood brunch every Friday priced at only Dh199 per person (kids below 12 go free).

WELLNESS PACKAGE

Need to detox after Christmas holidays? We have thought about that too! How does this sound: a stay by the pool and beach, inclusive of breakfast and dinner (your choice for both: buffet or in room dining), a 60-min spa treatment, 60-min personal training session, early check-in and late check-out and many other pleasant surprises. Go on Marriott.com/SHJSI to book the Wellness package.

SHARJAH BEACH CLUB

Moreover, our new padel tennis courts in Sharjah Beach Club are waiting for you to start the new year right. Give us a call and ask for special rates using the code —My New Year Resolution.