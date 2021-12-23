Bringing people together is what we have done since opening our first Sheraton in 1937 and this is what we do best. Why not gather together with your family, friends and loved ones this festive season and create unforgettable and unique moments here with us at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.
CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
A special Christmas dinner buffet awaits you. Savour Christmas Roasts of Turkey and Duck, traditional stuffing and desserts.
When December 24,
Time 6.30pm to 11pm
Where Gusti Restaurant
Cost Dh199 per adult | Dh100 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free
CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH
Enjoy Christmas Day brunch with festive treats, great food and so much more. Psst… Better be nice cause Santa may come to town!
When December 25
Time 12.30pm to 3pm
Where Gusti Restaurant
Cost Dh199 per adult | Dh100 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free
NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA DINNER
Ring in the New Year under the stars, by the beach and pool of the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa. Enjoy an extravagant dinner buffet, DJ, live entertainment throughout the night and magnificent fireworks at midnight.
When December 31
Time 8pm until late
Where By the Pool and Beach
Cost Dh669 per adult | Dh335 per child (6-12 years old) | for kids below 6 years old it is free
SEAFOOD BRUNCH
Looking for that beautiful terrace with sea view to enjoy the amazing weather? We have prepared something very special for you — Marasea’s signature seafood brunch every Friday priced at only Dh199 per person (kids below 12 go free).
WELLNESS PACKAGE
Need to detox after Christmas holidays? We have thought about that too! How does this sound: a stay by the pool and beach, inclusive of breakfast and dinner (your choice for both: buffet or in room dining), a 60-min spa treatment, 60-min personal training session, early check-in and late check-out and many other pleasant surprises. Go on Marriott.com/SHJSI to book the Wellness package.
SHARJAH BEACH CLUB
Moreover, our new padel tennis courts in Sharjah Beach Club are waiting for you to start the new year right. Give us a call and ask for special rates using the code —My New Year Resolution.
