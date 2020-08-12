RTA has announced revised timing for public transport in Dubai during Eid Al Adha holidays. Image Credit: RTA

The UAE government is doing everything to protect its residents from COVID-19 and the precautions and rules set in place at the Dubai Metro are testament to that.

However, recently, I have been coming across such situations on the Metro where people sit on seats despite signs saying that they are not allowed to. Some of these travellers even share single seats with each other.

As a daily Dubai Metro user, I have seen authorities coming in and checking from time to time but these people stand up right when they notice an officer stepping in and sit right back once they leave.

I have also seen people sitting on the ground of the train which is not allowed, even before the spread of coronavirus.

I really wish that Metro authorities check the security cameras and fine such people more often. The authorities are making huge efforts to contain the virus and you have careless people who just don't follow the rules.

These people need to think about the greater good of the community because if one person catches it, it can potentially affect many others. As someone who has used the Dubai Metro for over six years, it really bothers me to see this.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) responds

Gulf News approached the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and they commented on the issue: “Kindly note that our Metro inspectors and staff inside the Metro stations are constantly checking to make sure that passengers are adhering to the rules and safety measures taken, noting that fines are issued to the non-committed passengers. You may also report any violation to the Metro inspectors in the station.

"Moreover we are following the government directions with regards to safe social distancing practices to protect the welfare of all our commuters, by applying all preventative and proactive health measures highlighted by physical distancing on-board all our public transportation."

— The reader is a sales coordinator based in Dubai.