Dubai: All roads in Dubai led to the St Mary’s Church as thousands of expatriates made their way to mark Christmas festivities.
Outside the church, the air resonated with the spirit of Yuletide on Christmas Eve on Monday.
A strong crowd of 15,000 expatriates from India, Pakistan, Philippines and some European countries congregated at the church to attend the 7pm mass.
A second service was held in Arabic at 9pm to cater to Catholics from Middle Eastern countries.
“There is a great demand for multiple services in English as well as in Arabic and we at the Church are geared to meet the expectations of the crowds,” said a church volunteer managing the surge of festive crowds.
The most awaited moment is the midnight mass to usher in Christmas which will be held in the grotto outside the church in order to accommodate a 25,000-strong crowd.
People from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are expected to join in the midnight services which will be conducted by Father Lennie Connelly, the parish priest of the church.