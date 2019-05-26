Natalya is a female Labrador mix. She loves playing and loves the water. She is a little shy at first but very sweet. She is great with other dogs and cats. Natalya has begun to come out of her shell her at the centre she has been at and will follow you around once she gets to know you and especially if you have treats for her. She has excelled at her training. Once adopted, Natalya will need some time to settle in but once she does she will be a great addition to any family. For more details, contact Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center on 07 2433184 or info@rakawc.com