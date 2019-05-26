What you need to know:
- Puppies up for adoption.
Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Natalya
Natalya is a female Labrador mix. She loves playing and loves the water. She is a little shy at first but very sweet. She is great with other dogs and cats. Natalya has begun to come out of her shell her at the centre she has been at and will follow you around once she gets to know you and especially if you have treats for her. She has excelled at her training. Once adopted, Natalya will need some time to settle in but once she does she will be a great addition to any family. For more details, contact Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center on 07 2433184 or info@rakawc.com
Rudolf
He came in with 12 other puppies just before Christmas. He is a playful puppy who is looking for a family to call his own forever. For details, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739.
Robyn
Robyn came in with her sister when she was one week old. She is a sweet puppy who is ready to brighten someone’s life and settle into her forever home. For details, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739.