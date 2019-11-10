GB Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

GB

GB has lived on the street for too long and would love his forever home with a garden where he can play. He is living on a dangerous street where cats are at risk from cars and residents harming them. GB is approximately 2 years old and is neutered, microchipped and had his first vaccination.

Simon

Simon Image Credit: Supplied

Simon is just 12 weeks old. He was found alone in a carpark screaming out for help so he might have been dumped there. He is a friendly, sweet and gentle cat who would love a kitten friend or a human playmate as he has so much love to give. Simon has had his first vaccination.

Tia

Tia Image Credit: Supplied

Tiny Tia is stuck in a vet cage currently. She is just 10 weeks old and was found living under cars in an underground carpark with no family around. She is a gorgeous friendly kitten who needs a busy home where she can be loved and get attention. Tia has had her first vaccination.