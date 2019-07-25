Netizens believe that the gift receiver’s wants must be considered most

Social media shared their thoughts on why it is important to prioritise what the receiver wants as a gift rather than the giver’s preferences. Others shared what types of presents they like.

Mahnaaz Sheikh

[...] Especially with my own kids, no matter how lame you think their choice is, you have to sometimes give them what they want because a gift is something to make the receiver happy not giver. For friends and family also this applies especially when you know the person very well and are 100 per cent sure of what they like and what they won’t.

@asadprincess_

I never cared about the material things someone could give me. I care about time, attention, honesty, loyalty and effort. Those gifts mean more than anything money could buy.

@CareerWomanIce

I prefer small thoughtful gestures over big lavish gifts.

@oluwamaya

The thing about thoughtful surprise gifts, no matter how big or small, isn’t the monetary value, but that someone put genuine effort into making you smile.

