These cats and dog are looking for someone to adopt them

What you need to know? These pets need a forever home, are you looking to adopt a furry friend?

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Mozart

He is looking for a forever home after being in a foster home for a long time. He is great with other cats but a bit shy around people so needs a patient home where he will become more confident around people. He is 18 months old, neutered and microchipped. For

more details contact www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae

Leo

He was found sitting on the side of a road one night looking lost and bewildered with a big wound behind his ear. Sadly he tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) but is showing no symptoms. He is a playful and a sweet two-year-old. For more details contact www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae

Pepper