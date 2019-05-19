What you need to know?
- These pets need a forever home, are you looking to adopt a furry friend?
Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Mozart
He is looking for a forever home after being in a foster home for a long time. He is great with other cats but a bit shy around people so needs a patient home where he will become more confident around people. He is 18 months old, neutered and microchipped. For
more details contact www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae
Leo
He was found sitting on the side of a road one night looking lost and bewildered with a big wound behind his ear. Sadly he tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) but is showing no symptoms. He is a playful and a sweet two-year-old. For more details contact www.facebook.com/sandypawsuae
Pepper
He was devastated after his family left the country without him. However, he is ready to trust again and find his forever home. for details, contact K9 Friends on 04 887 8739.