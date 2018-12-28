The municipalities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah leave no stone unturned in their efforts to beautify the cities.
As the weather grows cooler, one can spot flowers of all colours, shapes and sizes, covering streets, roundabouts, pavements, intersections and parks around the UAE. It takes considerable planning and a lot of hard work to ensure that these beautiful flowers crown landscaping efforts.
Municipal workers plant, water and check these plants for bugs like clockwork.
Gulf News takes a tour of the UAE to see how flowers add value to prominent landmarks and public places