Beautiful floral landscaping adds a touch of class to Cultural Square in Sharjah. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

The municipalities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah leave no stone unturned in their efforts to beautify the cities.

As the weather grows cooler, one can spot flowers of all colours, shapes and sizes, covering streets, roundabouts, pavements, intersections and parks around the UAE. It takes considerable planning and a lot of hard work to ensure that these beautiful flowers crown landscaping efforts.

Municipal workers plant, water and check these plants for bugs like clockwork.

Gulf News takes a tour of the UAE to see how flowers add value to prominent landmarks and public places

A sea of yellow on Dubai’s Mamzar Beach. Around 14 million flowers are planted each season. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Seasonal flowers on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Millions of flowers cover Dubai’s residential and commercial areas. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sharjah Corniche Road. There are more than 20 community parks in the emirate’s residential areas. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
Dubai Municipality workers planting flowers at Mamzar. New batches of flowers are planted in December and January. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A Sharjah Municipality worker does the ground work to keep the flowers at Cultural Square in Sharjah in full bloom. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
Tourists pass a bed of flowers on Marina Mall street near the breakwater in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Seasonal flowers used to spell out ‘Year of Zayed 2018’ at the Dubai World Trade Centre Roundabout. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Flowers of all hues adorn pavements on Corniche Street in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
