During Ramadan, public kitchens have their work cut out as they take bulk orders, to be delivered at mosques and labour accommodations for iftar.
Mosques around the country serve free iftar to thousands of people, besides dozens of mega tents where thousands more eat after a day of fasting. By noon, tantalising aromas waft through the air as food is packed in individual boxes.
An iftar box typically contains biryani with chicken or lamb, vegetable saloona, salad, an apple, dates and fruit juice.
Gulf News Senior Photographer Pankaj Sharma and Staff Photographers Ahmed Kutty and Ahmed Ramzan take us on a tour of the many public kitchens across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah
