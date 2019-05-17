NAT_100513-Kitchen_AHMED2-(Read-Only)
People have Iftar near Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

During Ramadan, public kitchens have their work cut out as they take bulk orders, to be delivered at mosques and labour accommodations for iftar.

Mosques around the country serve free iftar to thousands of people, besides dozens of mega tents where thousands more eat after a day of fasting. By noon, tantalising aromas waft through the air as food is packed in individual boxes.

An iftar box typically contains biryani with chicken or lamb, vegetable saloona, salad, an apple, dates and fruit juice.

Gulf News Senior Photographer Pankaj Sharma and Staff Photographers Ahmed Kutty and Ahmed Ramzan take us on a tour of the many public kitchens across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ-(Read-Only)
A base kitchen of Keita Catering in Dubai Investment Park. It’s an action-packed production line as vegetable curry is being prepared in gigantic utensils. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ1-(Read-Only)
Biryani being prepared in Bratt pans, each with a capacity to cook 150Kg of rice at a time. The tantalising aroma of food wafting through the air is unmissable. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ2-(Read-Only)
Rice being boiled for biryani in a fully automatic rice boiler. 5,000kg of rice is cooked everyday for Iftar meals at the Keita Catering kitchen in Dubai Investment Park. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT--KITCHEN_KUTTY233-(Read-Only)
Iftar meals are served to people near Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi every day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ4-(Read-Only)
Biryani being packed into individual boxes for distribution. By 4.30pm every day, more than 20,000 iftar meals are packed and ready to be transported across Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ3-(Read-Only)
Rush hour at a kitchen in Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ6-(Read-Only)
Salad being packed into containers at a kitchen in Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_AHMED-(Read-Only)
Staff at Al Qaiem Public Kitchen in Sharjah pack Iftar meals. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
NAT_100513-Kitchen_PANKAJ33-(Read-Only)
Food packets being wheeled out of a kitchen. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News