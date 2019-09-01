Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Bennet
He’s a playful four-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Beautiful black and white mixed breed dog who will be neutered at six months.
Kirsten
This friendly two-year-old girl was found on a construction site with her puppies. Her puppies have left home and she’s now neutered and looking for her forever home.
Kamala
She is a Collie mix who needs someone to help build her confidence. This 2-year-old came to us with her puppies and is gentle, shy and affectionate. She’s seen her puppies grow up and is now neutered and ready for her forever home.
For details on any of these pets, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739.