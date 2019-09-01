Adopt these puppies that are looking for their forever homes

Bennet Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Bennet

He’s a playful four-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Beautiful black and white mixed breed dog who will be neutered at six months.

Kirsten

Kirsten Image Credit: Supplied

This friendly two-year-old girl was found on a construction site with her puppies. Her puppies have left home and she’s now neutered and looking for her forever home.

Kamala

Kamala Image Credit: Supplied

She is a Collie mix who needs someone to help build her confidence. This 2-year-old came to us with her puppies and is gentle, shy and affectionate. She’s seen her puppies grow up and is now neutered and ready for her forever home.