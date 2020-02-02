Joey Image Credit: Supplied

A Dubai resident, Sailesh Nathan, has a request for Gulf News readers. His beloved dog, Joey, is lost and he is asking people if they have seen it around Dubai or have any information on his whereabouts.

Joey is a happy German Shepherd mix who has been missing since January 31 early evening around Deira area. He was being walked by Nathan and his leash broke off as he got distracted by a couple of cyclists and ran to play with them. soon after, Joey was nowhere to be found. The incident happened in Dubai’s Abu Baker Al Siddique road.

The playful dog is little over an year old and he is microchipped.

According to his owner, Nathan, Joey responds to his name very well and anyone looking for him can call him out that way.